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UK's Burnham says greater public control of essentials needed to tackle inflation - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Burnham says greater public control of essentials needed to tackle inflation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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UK's Burnham Advocates Public Control of Essential Services to Fight Inflation

Burnham's Vision for Economic Reform and Public Service Control

Government's Role in Tackling Inflation

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Britain's incoming prime minister Andy Burnham said on Friday that the government could not control inflation effectively without greater public control over essential services, promising to set the country on a new economic path.

"If we don't have sufficient public control over the cost of the essentials, how can we have control over inflation, public spending, and the rest of the economy?" Burnham said after being confirmed as the new leader of the Labour Party, succeeding Keir Starmer.

Impact of Privatisation on Essential Services

Burnham said an era of privatisation in the 1980s meant Britain had "surrendered control" of essentials such as housing, water, energy and transport, leaving people exposed to higher costs.

Devolution and Local Empowerment

He said the shift was needed to make life more affordable and reverse what he described as a long-term transfer of power away from local communities and regions. He has said he wanted greater powers to be devolved to more local leaders.

Debate Over the Future of Thames Water

The incoming prime minister's comments come as Britain debates the future of services such as Thames Water, the country's biggest water supplier, where Burnham has previously said public ownership would be the best option.

Financial Challenges Facing Thames Water

Thames Water is seeking to avoid the government's special administration process after years of financial difficulties left it carrying about £20 billion of debt.

(Reporting by William James and Alistair Smout, writing by Sam Tabahriti)

Key Takeaways

  • Burnham links inflation control to public control of essential services, citing the 1980s privatisation as a cause of elevated costs (“privatisation premium”) affecting affordability. (apnews.com)
  • Thames Water, with ~£20 billion in debt, faces insolvency risks; Burnham favours public ownership amid government rescue discussions. (sa.marketscreener.com)
  • Studies show privatisation in sectors like water has led to higher costs and profit extraction, while quality gains haven’t translated into consumer benefits—a dynamic Burnham aims to reverse. (commonslibrary.parliament.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Andy Burnham say about controlling inflation?
Burnham stated that the UK government cannot effectively control inflation without having greater public control over essential services.
Which essential services did Burnham mention for public control?
Burnham referred to essentials such as housing, water, energy, and transport needing greater public oversight.
Why does Burnham believe changes to public control are necessary?
He believes that decades of privatisation have left people exposed to higher costs and that reclaiming control will make life more affordable.
How does Burnham propose to address the management of Thames Water?
Burnham has previously supported public ownership as the best option for Thames Water, which faces significant financial difficulties.
What economic path is Burnham promising for the UK?
Burnham promises to set the country on a new economic path by increasing public control over essential services and devolving more power to local leaders.

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