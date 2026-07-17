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Global equity funds draw inflows for the eighth week on earnings optimism - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Global equity funds draw inflows for the eighth week on earnings optimism

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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Global Equity Funds See 8th Consecutive Week of Inflows on Earnings Optimism

Strong Earnings and Economic Data Drive Global Fund Flows

July 17 (Reuters) - Global equity funds attracted inflows for an eighth consecutive week through July 15, as investor risk appetite was lifted by a strong start to the earnings season and cooler U.S. inflation data that eased expectations of Federal Reserve rate hikes.

Investors made net purchases of $12.46 billion in global equity funds during the week, following a hefty $48.35 billion in net buying the previous week, LSEG Lipper data showed.

Wall Street Banks and Technology Sector Lead Gains

Leading Wall Street banks including Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley reported robust earnings earlier this week, alongside ASML, a dominant supplier of AI chipmaking equipment.

Regional Breakdown of Equity Fund Inflows

By region, Europe led equity fund inflows with net purchases of $9.49 billion during the week. Asian funds also drew $5.4 billion in inflows, while investors divested roughly $4.8 billion from U.S. funds.

Sector Fund Performance

Among sector funds, technology attracted $3.37 billion, though that was the smallest inflow in three weeks. Financials and healthcare funds also posted weekly inflows of $567 million and $558 million, respectively.

Bond Funds and Money Market Trends

Bond Fund Inflows Continue

Global bond funds drew a net $16.16 billion in weekly investments, as investors extended their recent buying streak to a 15th straight week.

Government and Short-Term Bonds

Investors pumped $3.38 billion into government bond funds, their largest weekly net purchase since April 8. Short-term bond funds also attracted net weekly inflows of $4.17 billion.

Money Market Outflows

Money market funds, meanwhile, recorded net outflows of $102.53 billion, as investors logged their largest weekly net sales since April 15.

Commodities and Emerging Markets Update

Commodities Fund Flows

Among commodities, investors bought a net $376 million of gold and other precious-metals funds, snapping an eight-week selling streak. Energy funds, however, faced net weekly outflows of $145 million.

Emerging Markets Attract Renewed Interest

In emerging markets, equity funds saw a revival in demand, drawing net inflows of $2.74 billion after 11 straight weeks of outflows. Bond funds also gained net inflows of $795 million, data for a combined 28,904 funds showed.

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Global equity funds attracted $12.46 bn in net inflows in the week to July 15, marking an eighth consecutive week of buying, led by Europe and Asia, offsetting U.S. fund outflows.
  • Optimism was driven by a robust earnings kickoff from major banks and AI‑equipment supplier ASML, alongside cooling U.S. inflation data which tempered Fed rate‑hike expectations.
  • Bond funds extended a 15‑week inflow streak with substantial government and short‑term bond purchases, while money market funds suffered their largest weekly outflows since mid‑April; gold funds reversed an eight‑week selling trend with modest inflows.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did global equity funds see inflows for an eighth consecutive week?
A strong start to the earnings season and cooler U.S. inflation data boosted investor risk appetite and eased expectations of Federal Reserve rate hikes.
Which regions led equity fund inflows during the week?
Europe led with $9.49 billion in net purchases. Asian funds also saw inflows, while U.S. funds experienced net outflows.
Which sectors attracted the most investment?
Technology sector funds saw the highest inflows at $3.37 billion, followed by financials and healthcare.
What happened to money market funds during the reporting period?
Money market funds recorded net outflows of $102.53 billion, the largest weekly net sales since April 15.
How did emerging market funds perform?
Emerging market equity funds saw net inflows of $2.74 billion after 11 consecutive weeks of outflows.

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