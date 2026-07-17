Bizcap US Launches to Expand Funding Access for SMBs

Global Banking & Finance Review® is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.

Global non-bank funder Bizcap has officially launched in the US, expanding its international footprint and bringing its proven funding model to one of the world’s largest small business markets.

Victoria, Australia, July 17th, 2026,

Global non-bank funder Bizcap has officially launched in the US, expanding its international footprint and bringing its proven funding model to one of the world’s largest small business markets.

Demand for alternative business finance has continued to grow as many small and medium-sized enterprises seek faster access to working capital alongside traditional bank lending. Research from organisations including the International Finance Corporation (IFC), OECD and the U.S. Small Business Administration highlights that financing gaps remain a significant challenge for many SMEs, contributing to growing interest in digital lenders and non-bank funding providers that offer faster application and approval processes.

Already operating across Australia, the UK, New Zealand, Singapore, Europe and Canada, Bizcap has supported more than 100,000 businesses worldwide and provided $5 billion in funding. The US launch marks a significant milestone in the company’s global growth strategy and reinforces its mission to make business funding designed to simplify access to finance, with new funding offering launching especially for the US market.

Alternative lenders have become an increasingly important part of the SME finance ecosystem in many markets. Digital underwriting, automated decision-making and flexible lending structures have enabled non-bank providers to complement traditional banking channels, particularly for businesses seeking timely access to working capital. Industry analysts note that many businesses now evaluate a combination of bank and non-bank funding options depending on their financing needs and operating circumstances.

With a reputation for fast, adaptable business funding, Bizcap is bringing its proven approach to the US market, making it easier for small businesses to access capital when timing matters most. Businesses can apply in minutes, receive approvals in as little as three hours and, if eligible, access funding the same day. With eligibility requirements as low as $20,000 in monthly revenue, Bizcap is opening the door to a wider range of small businesses than traditional funders typically serve.

As part of its launch, Bizcap US has introduced its Line of Capital (LOC) range, offering a revolving credit facility to American businesses. Eligible businesses can access a revolving facility of up to $2 million, providing ongoing access to working capital whenever it's needed.

The range includes Line of Capital (LOC) Ultra, designed for businesses that pay quickly. With no setup fee and a factor rate from 1.02 (fixed funding cost) for the first four weeks, LOC Ultra designed for businesses seeking rapid access to working capital, giving them an efficient, lower-cost way to access funding on demand. Whether managing seasonal cash flow, investing in growth or responding to unexpected opportunities, businesses can draw on that capital when they need it, without reapplying each time.

“Small businesses are the backbone of every economy, yet too many still struggle to access the funding they need to grow,” said Albert Gahfi, Global Co-CEO of Bizcap.

“Bizcap has built an existing funding model that has helped more than 100,000 businesses across multiple international markets access capital quickly and with greater flexibility. We've seen that model deliver real results around the world, and we're confident it will have the same impact for American small businesses.

“Bringing Bizcap to the US is an exciting milestone, and we’re looking forward to helping more business owners access the funding they need to grow.”

Business owners continue to face increasing pressure from rising costs, cash flow challenges and tighter funding conditions. Bizcap’s technology-driven approach is designed to provide a faster alternative to traditional financing, helping businesses access funding with streamlined application processes and faster decisions.

“The challenges facing small businesses are remarkably consistent around the world,” said Zalman Blachman, Global Co-CEO of Bizcap.

“Too many small businesses struggle to access funding through traditional channels, despite having ambitious plans for growth. We believe business owners deserve a faster, more flexible alternative that looks beyond a single credit score and helps them access capital when it can make the biggest difference. Line of Capital Ultra reflects what we've learned globally: business owners who move fast want to be rewarded for it. It's become one of our most popular products internationally, and we're confident US businesses will feel the same.”

The US represents the latest chapter in Bizcap’s international expansion, with the company continuing to invest in technology, products and local expertise to improve access to funding for small businesses around the world.

Time matters. Small businesses can check their eligibility at bizcapfunding.com and get a funding decision in as little as three hours.

About Bizcap

Bizcap is a global non-bank business funder offering fast, flexible financing to SMBs in Australia, the US, the UK, New Zealand, Singapore, Europe and Canada. Founded in 2019, Bizcap empowers businesses by offering approvals in as little as three hours, with same-day funding available. Bizcap has funded more than 100,000 SMBs worldwide, totaling $5 billion globally, while holding a 4.8/5 Trustpilot rating.

For more information, visit bizcapfunding.com

Advertisement