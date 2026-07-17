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Exclusive-Saudi PIF set to win EU nod for Electronic Arts deal under subsidy rules, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Saudi PIF set to win EU nod for Electronic Arts deal under subsidy rules, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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Saudi Arabia’s PIF Set to Win EU Approval for $55B Electronic Arts Deal

EU Review and Implications of the PIF-EA Acquisition

By Foo Yun Chee

Overview of the Acquisition

BRUSSELS, July 17 (Reuters) - A group of investors including Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is set to secure European Union approval for its $55 billion acquisition of video game developer Electronic Arts under EU subsidy rules, people familiar with the matter said.

Key Players and Deal Size

 Saudi Arabia's $1 trillion wealth fund, Jared Kushner's Affinity Partners and private equity firm Silver Lake announced the deal, the largest leveraged buyout in history, in September last year. 

Strategic Objectives

The deal represents a major push by PIF in its efforts to become a global hub for games and sports, betting on the enduring value of blockbuster game franchises as the industry recovers from a prolonged downturn.

Diversification Efforts

It also underscores the kingdom's diversification from oil into infrastructure, tourism, sports and gaming and other sectors.

Regulatory Review Process

The European Commission, which acts as the EU competition enforcer, is set to clear the deal after the end of its preliminary review under its Foreign Subsidies Regulation (FSR) on July 30, the people said.

The Commission declined to comment. PIF and Electronic Arts did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.

About the Foreign Subsidies Regulation (FSR)

The FSR is aimed at preventing unfair non-EU subsidies to companies looking to acquire rivals in the 27-country bloc. 

Merger Rules and Precedents

The deal is also expected to win unconditional EU clearance under merger rules when a preliminary review ends on July 22.

Previous Middle East-Related Deals

Two previous deals involving Middle East companies, Abu Dhabi state oil firm ADNOC's acquisition of German chemicals company Covestro and UAE telecoms group e&'s bid for parts of Czech telecoms company PPF, were only cleared after lengthy investigations and remedies.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • The $55 billion leveraged buyout of EA, announced in September 2025, represents the largest all‑cash take‑private deal ever, with shareholders receiving $210 per share—a 25 % premium to its unaffected trading price.
  • The deal is progressing through EU scrutiny: clearance is expected under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation by July 30, 2026, with separate merger clearance anticipated around July 22.
  • The Foreign Subsidies Regulation enables the European Commission to scrutinize non‑EU government contributions in acquisitions, aiming to prevent unfair competitive advantages and could impose remedies or block distortive transactions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of the Saudi PIF acquisition of Electronic Arts?
The acquisition of Electronic Arts by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is valued at $55 billion.
Which investors are involved in the Electronic Arts deal?
The group of investors includes Saudi PIF, Jared Kushner's Affinity Partners, and private equity firm Silver Lake.
What EU rules are relevant to the Electronic Arts acquisition?
The deal is being reviewed under the EU's Foreign Subsidies Regulation and EU merger rules.
When is the EU expected to make a decision on the deal?
The EU's preliminary review under the FSR ends on July 30, and the merger review concludes on July 22.
Why is the PIF pursuing investments in gaming and sports?
The move supports Saudi Arabia's diversification from oil into infrastructure, tourism, sports, and gaming sectors.

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