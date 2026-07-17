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Tomra says recyclers delay investment despite looming EU deadlines

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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Tomra Sees Plastics Recyclers Delaying Investments Amid EU 2030 Requirements

Tomra Systems Faces Cautious Plastics Recycling Market in Europe

By Vera Dvorakova

July 17 (Reuters) - Norway's Tomra Systems expects Europe's plastics recycling industry to remain cautious for at least another year, despite looming EU recycling deadlines that will require a sharp increase in processing capacity by 2030, CEO Tove Andersen told Reuters.

EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation

Europe will need to at least double plastics recycling capacity to meet the requirements under the EU's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation, which requires all packaging to be recyclable by 2030, the company said.

Challenges Facing the Recycling Industry

High financing costs, economic uncertainty and a lack of confidence that recently higher plastic prices will last are causing customers to take longer to commit to recycling projects, Andersen said.

Market Outlook and Tomra's Response

That leaves Tomra facing a subdued market in plastics and waste sorting even as the long-term need for its equipment grows.

It does not expect a plastics recovery this year and said it may not arrive in 2027 either. In the meantime, stronger aluminium and metals demand is supporting its recycling division, while cost cuts are intended to protect profitability.

Future Investment and Market Demand

"The demand will come. The question is just when," Andersen said, adding that investment would need to begin accelerating by around 2028 for customers to have capacity ready by the 2030 deadline.

Impact of Oil and Plastic Prices

Recent increases in oil prices have pushed up virgin and recycled plastic prices, improving customers' cash generation.

However, Tomra has yet to see that translate into stronger orders because recyclers want evidence that higher prices will last before committing to new plants.

(Reporting by Vera Dvorakova, writing by Jesus Calero in Gdansk; editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Investment in new plastics recycling capacity across Europe remains cautious due to cost pressures, economic uncertainty, and uncertainty over sustained pricing, according to Tomra’s CEO Tove Andersen (Reuters, 17 July 2026).
  • EU installed plastics recycling capacity reached around 13.2–13.5 million tonnes in 2023–2024, but growth slowed significantly and some capacity may be lost by end‑2025, threatening the ability to meet 2030 targets (EU reports).
  • Tomra is offsetting weak plastics demand by leaning on stronger metals and aluminium recycling demand, and has initiated a €16 million cost‑cutting program to protect profitability amid low order intake (Tomra Q1 2026 results).

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are European plastics recyclers delaying investment?
High financing costs, economic uncertainty, and doubts about sustained high plastic prices are causing European recyclers to delay new investments.
What is the EU's 2030 recycling requirement for packaging?
The EU's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation requires all packaging to be recyclable by 2030, needing Europe to double its plastics recycling capacity.
When does Tomra expect plastics recycling investment to recover?
Tomra does not expect recovery in plastics recycling investment this year and suggests it may not happen until around 2027 or later.
How are current plastic prices affecting recycling investments?
Higher plastic prices have boosted cash generation, but recyclers are waiting for evidence that these prices will last before investing.
What is supporting Tomra's recycling division despite sluggish plastics demand?
Stronger demand for aluminium and metals is supporting Tomra's recycling division while cost cuts are being implemented to protect profitability.

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