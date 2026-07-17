GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK finance firms sharpen staff scrutiny as new misconduct regime looms - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK finance firms sharpen staff scrutiny as new misconduct regime looms

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking UK Regulation Workplace Conduct

UK Finance Firms Increase Staff Scrutiny Ahead of Stricter FCA Misconduct Rules

Financial Firms Respond to Upcoming FCA Non-Financial Misconduct Regulations

By Kirstin Ridley and Phoebe Seers

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Financial firms in Britain are sharpening their focus on employee conduct, with some weeding out staff suspected of misconduct such as harassment and bullying ahead of new rules designed to curb an industry lawmakers have called a hotbed of abuse and bullying, lawyers told Reuters.

Lawyers at three firms in London said some companies were dismissing such employees before new rules increase scrutiny, reporting requirements and the potential consequences of mishandling non-financial misconduct cases on September 1. 

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is amending conduct rules and fitness-for-office tests to add serious, work-related bullying, harassment and violence against colleagues in 37,000 non-bank firms such as asset managers, hedge funds and insurers.

The amended rules and guidance clarify how firms should take non-financial misconduct into account when assessing employees' fitness and propriety and put the onus on managers, rather than human resources departments, to identify, investigate and report potentially serious cases.

The changes are designed to bring non-bank finance rules into line with those already in place for banks, although new guidance spells out more explicitly the misconduct all firms are expected to tackle.

Preemptive Actions by Firms

The three lawyers said companies were setting a low bar for dismissals, and in some cases, human resources departments might even be using the upcoming rules as a pretext to part with those not meeting expectations. 

Wendy Saunders, a partner at law firm Lewis Silkin, said she had seen two or three cases where firms appeared to "dress up a minor conduct issue as non-financial misconduct" to dismiss an underperformer.

Training and Awareness Initiatives

Three lawyers from different firms said they were running scenario-based training courses for executives, managers and even interns on the new rules — which include manager accountability for failures to address conduct rule breaches.

Tackling Rainmaker Bullies

The FCA's rules, published alongside extensive guidance and detailed illustrative scenarios and flowcharts, go beyond employment law by separating conduct such as bullying from legal protections against discrimination based on characteristics such as race, sex, disability or religious belief.

David Cummings, an employment lawyer at KPMG, said the rules would allow firms to tackle poorly behaved star performers by providing a regulatory consequence for bullying that does not exist under employment law.

Addressing High-Performing Offenders

"The FCA is trying to capture the high-performing bully, who organizations may have traditionally held their nose or been prepared to turn a blind eye to because they're a rainmaker, but they're toxic for the workplace environment," he said.

Reuters spoke with lawyers at seven mid-sized law firms with sizeable legal practices and one of the big four professional services firms.

Industry Response and Dismissal Trends

Of those, lawyers at two firms said they were not aware of staff being let go because of conduct allegations ahead of the new rules. The rest either reported a small number of dismissals or confirmed that conduct was increasingly in managers' focus.

Asked for comment, the FCA did not directly address the examples of how a greater focus on misconduct could be abused, but stressed the new rules created more clarity.

"Our rules and guidance will help industry take a more consistent approach to tackling non-financial misconduct – however primary responsibility for preventing and dealing with it lies with firms," the watchdog said in a statement.

The Association of British Insurers, the Alternative Investment Management Association and the Managed Funds Association did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Challenging Culture in UK Finance

Culture in Britain's financial services industry has long been in the spotlight.

Parliamentary and Regulatory Scrutiny

Lawmakers on the influential parliamentary Treasury Committee voiced shock at the prevalence of sexual harassment and bullying — and at how poorly such allegations were handled — in a 2024 report on sexism in London's financial centre.

An FCA study that year showed that reports of misconduct such as bullying had surged over 70% over three years to 2023, with more than one third of firms not reporting cases to their boards.

Implications of the New Rules

Under the new rules, conduct breaches need to be disclosed to future employers under regulatory references or formal fitness-for-office assessments, designed to prevent "rolling bad apples" from avoiding consequences by moving from job to job. Instead, offenders risk a potentially career-ending regulatory investigation. 

The guidance also covers social media activity.

Concerns Over Consistency and Fairness

Lawyers now worry the rules might be applied inconsistently, partly because firms are worried about ending up in regulatory crosshairs.

"Based on what I am seeing, many employers are still likely to reach knee-jerk conclusions in relatively minor cases, often opting to exit individuals rather than risk potential criticism from the regulator," said Claire Cross, a partner at law firm Corker Binning. 

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley and Phoebe Seers; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes and Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • From September 1 2026, the FCA’s new rule COCON 1.1.7FR extends Conduct Rules to include serious work‑related bullying, harassment or violence in non‑bank firms, including asset managers and insurers (fca.org.uk).
  • New Handbook guidance (PS25/23) clarifies how to integrate non‑financial misconduct into fitness and propriety assessments, emphasising manager accountability and excluding trivial or privacy‑violating investigations (fca.org.uk).
  • FCA data show non‑financial misconduct incidents—especially bullying and harassment—are rising, with many not enforced; regulatory references and FIT updates are increasingly used to address them (fca.org.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What new rules are UK financial firms preparing for?
UK finance firms are preparing for new Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) rules that increase scrutiny and reporting requirements around non-financial misconduct, including bullying and harassment, effective September 1.
Which firms do the new FCA misconduct rules apply to?
The updated rules impact non-bank finance firms such as asset managers, hedge funds, and insurers—about 37,000 companies in total.
What types of misconduct are targeted by the FCA's amended rules?
The rules focus on serious, work-related bullying, harassment, and violence against colleagues, and separate these issues from discrimination.
Why are some UK finance firms dismissing staff ahead of the new rules?
Some firms are proactively dismissing staff suspected of misconduct to mitigate potential regulatory and reputational risks under stricter guidelines.
Who is responsible for identifying and reporting misconduct under the new regime?
The main responsibility is shifting to managers, rather than human resources departments, to identify, investigate, and report serious misconduct cases.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Exclusive-Latvia in talks with strategic investor for ailing airBaltic, PM says

Exclusive-Latvia in talks with strategic investor for ailing airBaltic, PM says

Image for Aston Martin in talks to raise new funding, Bloomberg News reports

Aston Martin in talks to raise new funding, Bloomberg News reports

Image for Germany detains Moldovan for flying spy drone over arms maker KNDS, source says

Germany detains Moldovan for flying spy drone over arms maker KNDS, source says

Image for Zelenskiy shakes up national security post as protesters rally for second day

Zelenskiy shakes up national security post as protesters rally for second day

Image for EU plans measures to help EU banks build scale and compete with US rivals

EU plans measures to help EU banks build scale and compete with US rivals

Image for Apple closes in on Nvidia in race for world's most valuable company

Apple closes in on Nvidia in race for world's most valuable company

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Fuel crisis, attacks in Azov Sea tighten squeeze on Russian farmers
Fuel crisis, attacks in Azov Sea tighten squeeze on Russian farmers
Image for Why Risk Management and Compliance Are Becoming Fintech’s Competitive Advantage
Why Risk Management and Compliance Are Becoming Fintech’s Competitive Advantage
Image for Botswana says Anglo picks De Beers buyer, weighs options for "optimal structure"
Botswana says Anglo picks De Beers buyer, weighs options for "optimal structure"
Image for Chanel says it is cooperating in Italy labour probe, has cut ties with subcontractor
Chanel says it is cooperating in Italy labour probe, has cut ties with subcontractor
Image for Cricket-Flower rules himself out of contention as England test head coach
Cricket-Flower rules himself out of contention as England test head coach
Image for Bizcap US Launches to Expand Funding Access for SMBs
Bizcap US Launches to Expand Funding Access for SMBs
Image for Cashfloat Examines the Role of Affordability Assessments in Responsible Lending
Cashfloat Examines the Role of Affordability Assessments in Responsible Lending
Image for Bank of England says action needed on gilt repo market regulation
Bank of England says action needed on gilt repo market regulation
Image for UK's Burnham says greater public control of essentials needed to tackle inflation
UK's Burnham says greater public control of essentials needed to tackle inflation
Image for Britain's Reveille advances twin Italian uranium projects through permitting
Britain's Reveille advances twin Italian uranium projects through permitting
Image for Exclusive-Saudi PIF set to win EU nod for Electronic Arts deal under subsidy rules, sources say
Exclusive-Saudi PIF set to win EU nod for Electronic Arts deal under subsidy rules, sources say
Image for Tomra says recyclers delay investment despite looming EU deadlines
Tomra says recyclers delay investment despite looming EU deadlines
View All Finance Posts