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Cricket-Flower rules himself out of contention as England test head coach - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Cricket-Flower rules himself out of contention as England test head coach

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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Andy Flower Declines England Test Head Coach Role, Happy With Franchise Jobs

Andy Flower's Decision and Career Overview

July 17 (Reuters) - Andy Flower has ruled himself out of contention for the vacant England test head coach position, saying he is happy in franchise cricket and intends to remain in his current roles.

Background: Flower's Coaching History

The former Zimbabwe captain, who coached England from 2009 to 2014, had been considered among the favourites to succeed Brendon McCullum, who was sacked earlier this month after a run of poor results and amid continued scrutiny of the team's culture.

Current Franchise Commitments

Flower, who coaches Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League and London Spirit in The Hundred, said he had spoken with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and managing director Rob Key about the role.

Flower's Statement on His Decision

“I have spoken with Rob (Key) and the ECB on that topic. The bottom line for me is that I’m very happy in the work that I’m doing at the moment," Flower told reporters at Lord's on Friday during London Spirit's media day.

"I work for a couple of really good organisations, I’ve got really good teams around me, really good people around me. I’m really comfortable with what I’m doing at the moment."

Achievements and Reflections

As England coach, Flower oversaw home and away Ashes victories as well as a test series win in India. Since leaving the national side, he has enjoyed considerable success in franchise cricket, most recently leading RCB to back-to-back IPL titles.

“I’ve worked with England before and I had an amazing time when I had the privilege to be England head coach... and it would be a privilege for me or anyone else to be the Test coach," he said.

“But for me at this time, I’m really comfortable with what I’m doing. I’m going to stick with doing that.”

England's Coaching Situation

McCullum was appointed in 2022 shortly after Ben Stokes became test captain and oversaw the aggressive style of cricket dubbed "Bazball". England lost 20 of their 49 tests under the New Zealander, including seven of their last nine, and failed to win a five-test series against either Australia or India.

(Reporting by Karan Prashant Saxena in BengaluruEditing by Toby Davis)

Key Takeaways

  • Andy Flower, once a strong contender to replace Brendon McCullum, has ruled himself out, citing contentment with his current roles at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and London Spirit.
  • Flower informed ECB managing director Rob Key that he is ‘very happy’ with his present engagements and does not wish to re-enter international coaching at this time.
  • Under his previous tenure as England head coach (2009–2014), Flower secured Ashes victories and led England to number‑one Test ranking; since then he achieved franchise success including an IPL title with RCB in 2025.
  • Flower’s decision narrows the candidate pool for the ECB’s recruitment, which is seeking a fresh Test coach following McCullum’s dismissal amid poor results and fallout of 'Bazball'.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Andy Flower rule himself out of the England test head coach position?
Andy Flower stated he is happy in his current franchise cricket roles and does not wish to leave his positions with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and London Spirit.
Who are some of the organisations Andy Flower currently works with?
Andy Flower coaches the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and the London Spirit in The Hundred.
What was Andy Flower's track record as England coach?
During his tenure from 2009 to 2014, Flower led England to home and away Ashes victories and won a test series in India.
Who was England’s previous test head coach, and why was he dismissed?
Brendon McCullum was dismissed after a run of poor results and ongoing scrutiny of the team's culture.
What did Andy Flower say about the prospect of becoming England test coach again?
He said it would be a privilege, but he is currently comfortable with his career and will stick with his current positions.

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