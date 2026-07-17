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Chanel says it is cooperating in Italy labour probe, has cut ties with subcontractor - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Chanel says it is cooperating in Italy labour probe, has cut ties with subcontractor

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Luxury Goods corporate responsibility

Chanel Responds to Italy Labour Probe and Ends Subcontractor Relationship

Chanel's Response to Italian Labour Investigation

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Parisian fashion house Chanel said on Friday it was fully cooperating with Italian authorities in a labour exploitation investigation involving subcontractors of the luxury goods supply chain.

Details of the Investigation

Italian police on Thursday visited the headquarters of nine luxury brands, including Chanel, Moncler and Brunello Cucinelli, seeking documents related to governance and supply-chain controls as part of an investigation into alleged worker exploitation at subcontractors.

Chanel's Immediate Actions

Chanel said it had moved weeks ago to cut ties with the subcontractor concerned, instructing its packaging supplier to end the relationship two days after receiving an alert on May 18. The contract termination process launched immediately.

Official Statement from Chanel

"The information reported in the media was already known to Chanel," the French luxury group said in a statement.

Legal and Compliance Aspects

According to a judicial document reviewed by Reuters, none of the nine companies is under investigation, and prosecutors have not sought court-appointed administration for any of them.

Supply Chain Standards and Audits

Chanel added that it applied the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility across its supply chain, and that suppliers and subcontractors were subject to regular assessments, audits and controls.

It said the sites concerned had undergone extensive audits and additional verification measures.

(Reporting by Helen Reid; Writing by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Claudia Cristoferi and Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Italian authorities on July 16 visited offices of nine luxury brands—including Chanel—to request documents on governance and supply‑chain audits amid a probe into alleged worker exploitation by subcontractors (live.euronext.com).
  • Chanel states it received an alert on May 18, and two days later, instructed its packaging supplier to terminate its relationship with the implicated subcontractor; the termination process began immediately (live.euronext.com).
  • None of the nine brands, including Chanel, are under formal investigation, and no court‑appointed administration has been sought; Chanel emphasizes it applies high standards of social and environmental responsibility and subjects suppliers to regular audits and controls (live.euronext.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Chanel involved in an Italian labour probe?
Chanel is cooperating with Italian authorities investigating labour exploitation at subcontractors in the luxury goods supply chain.
What action did Chanel take regarding its subcontractor?
Chanel cut ties with the subcontractor in question and instructed its packaging supplier to terminate the relationship shortly after being alerted.
Are Chanel or other luxury brands under investigation?
According to judicial documents, none of the nine luxury brands, including Chanel, are under investigation or subject to court administration.
How does Chanel manage its supply chain standards?
Chanel applies strict social and environmental responsibility standards, regularly auditing and assessing its suppliers and subcontractors.
Which companies were visited during the Italian police investigation?
Italian police visited the headquarters of nine luxury brands, including Chanel, Moncler, and Brunello Cucinelli, as part of the investigation.

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