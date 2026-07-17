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Bank of England says action needed on gilt repo market regulation - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bank of England says action needed on gilt repo market regulation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Regulation

Bank of England Stresses Immediate Action Needed in Gilt Repo Market Regulation

Urgency and Challenges in Reforming the Gilt Repo Market

By David Milliken

Risks in the Gilt Repo Market

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Bank of England Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden said "doing nothing is not an option" for regulating the British government bond repo market, due to the continued risk that it causes bond trading to dry up in a financial crisis.

Market Size and Participants

Net borrowing in the gilt repo market — where traders seek to profit from moves in interest rates, and investors turn bond holdings into temporary cash — totals around £200 billion ($270 billion) according to BoE data, £85 billion of which is by hedge funds.

Regulatory Proposals and Industry Response

Last year, the BoE set out proposals for tighter regulation of the market, after the central bank had to intervene in 2020 and 2022 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and following Prime Minister Liz Truss' mini-budget.

Pushback and Implementation Timeline

However, the proposals have led to pushback from the finance industry, and Breeden said some reforms such as greater use of central clearing "will likely take years, not months".

Potential Impact of Central Clearing

BoE research showed wide use of central clearing would have cut dealers' risk exposure by 40% in 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and by a further 20% if gilt repos had more standard maturity dates, she said.

Industry Practices Under Scrutiny

Breeden's remarks, published in an article on Friday on the BoE's website, were based on a speech she gave to the International Capital Market Association industry conference in May.

Concerns Over Haircuts and Risk Margins

Breeden said she disagreed with the industry practice of applying zero or near-zero "haircuts" — the risk margins applied to repo trades — which dealers sometimes justified by pointing to offsetting assets elsewhere in their portfolios.

If that argument held, raising gilt repo margins should allow banks to lower them elsewhere at no net cost, she said, adding: "Commercial pressures may be contributing to the prevalence of near-zero haircuts in the non-centrally cleared gilt repo market."

Debate Over Central Clearing Benefits

Breeden also disputed the view of some in the industry that moving towards central clearing of gilt repo trades — rather than the current practice of market participants settling trades directly with each other — would deliver few cost savings and instead make the market sell off faster in a downturn.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7446 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Hedge funds now account for about £85 billion in net gilt repo borrowing, raising concerns about fragility in stress conditions
  • BoE research found central clearing could have reduced dealers’ exposures by 40 % in 2020, with a further 20 % improvement if maturities are standardised
  • Industry pushback remains strong—concerns over liquidity, cost and competitiveness mean reforms like mandatory clearing and haircut floors may take years to implement

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the Bank of England want to regulate the gilt repo market?
The Bank of England believes that without regulation, the gilt repo market could cause bond trading to dry up during a financial crisis, posing systemic risks.
How much is currently borrowed in the British gilt repo market?
According to Bank of England data, net borrowing in the gilt repo market is around £200 billion, with £85 billion by hedge funds.
What reforms has the Bank of England proposed for the gilt repo market?
The Bank of England has proposed tighter regulation, including increased central clearing and standardizing maturity dates for gilt repos.
Why are industry players resisting the proposed repo market reforms?
Some finance industry members argue that central clearing delivers few cost savings and could accelerate market sell-offs during downturns.
What impact would central clearing have had during recent crises?
BoE research indicates that wide use of central clearing would have reduced dealers’ risk exposure by 40% in 2020, and by a further 20% with more standard maturity dates.

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