GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
EU plans measures to help EU banks build scale and compete with US rivals - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

EU plans measures to help EU banks build scale and compete with US rivals

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking EU Policy Mergers & Acquisitions Regulation

EU to Ease Barriers for Bank Mergers in Push to Compete with US Lenders

EU Commission's Strategy to Strengthen European Banks

By Philip Blenkinsop and Jan Strupczewski

Current Challenges Facing EU Banks

BRUSSELS, July 17 (Reuters) - The European Commission aims to limit political interference in European Union banking mergers and remove obstacles to cross-border banking within the bloc to allow EU banks to compete more effectively against larger U.S. rivals.

An EU executive report released on Friday says internal barriers are preventing EU banks from expanding, leaving them at a disadvantage to U.S. lenders that have benefited from economies of scale in a more integrated U.S. market. EU mergers remain largely within national borders.

Scale Disadvantages and National Barriers

"This leads to an outcome where many banking groups in the EU are large relative to the size of their home economy, but not relative to the size of the EU or the banking union economy or international competitors," the report said.

Unjustified national interventions in cross-border bank mergers were preventing banks from acquiring scale at the EU level to reach a critical size, it said.

Recent Example: UniCredit and Commerzbank

The criticism comes after Germany rejected in June an offer from Italy's UniCredit to take over Commerzbank. UniCredit began its pursuit of Commerzbank back in September 2024, but has faced strong opposition - highlighting how hard it is to pull off cross-border banking deals in Europe. 

While Germany officially cited the price offered by the Italian bank as the reason for its rejection, the government has also made clear that Commerzbank is a key lender to German companies and should remain under German ownership.

EU's Planned Reforms and Proposals

"It is a mistake from our point of view. If it's okay by the supervisor and the competition authority, cross-border mergers are good things," a senior EU official said, adding that U.S. banks were outcompeting European peers across many business lines in Europe.

"The main driver of competitiveness is not the rulebook ... it's the absence of scale," the official said.

The EU executive, the report said, will propose a range of measures in the first quarter of 2027.

Key Measures to Facilitate Mergers

These include plans to crack down on EU members that breach EU rules limiting the circumstances under which they can intervene in proposed mergers.

Other proposals would allow cross-border banking groups to meet capital and liquidity requirements more at the parent level, rather than the current system with additional requirements for subsidiaries. Removing such constraints could release €230 billion ($263.1 billion) of liquid assets, the report said.

It will also replace its proposal from a decade ago to create a European deposit insurance scheme with a new plan to simply deposit insurance measures in the bloc.

Industry Response and Next Steps

The banking industry gave the report a mixed reception. French banking lobby FBF described the report as containing "several positive orientations" but said concrete measures on key issues were required, including better regulatory coordination and limits on country-specific rules.

Christian Sewing, Deutsche Bank CEO and president of the Association of German Banks, urged swift action, calling for adjustments to the lower limit on capital requirements known as the output floor, relief for trade finance and improvements on software investments, as well as urging a review of financial stability buffers. ($1 = 0.8742 euros)

(Reporting by jan Strupczewski and Philip Blenkinsop; additional reporting by Tom Sims in Frankfurt, Mathieu Rosemain in Paris and Tommy Reggiori Wilkes in London. Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • EU aims to limit unjustified national intervention in bank mergers to foster cross‑border consolidation and scale. (eur-lex.europa.eu)
  • By allowing capital and liquidity requirements to be met at parent level, the Commission expects to free up about €230 billion in liquid assets. (euronews.com)
  • Major cross‑border deal attempt — UniCredit’s offer for Commerzbank — was blocked by German authorities, highlighting political obstacles. (euronews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are EU banks struggling to compete with US banks?
EU banks face internal barriers and limited cross-border mergers, hindering their ability to scale compared to US banks.
What measures is the EU proposing for banking mergers?
The EU plans to limit political interference, remove barriers to cross-border banking, and streamline capital and liquidity requirements.
How will the proposed changes impact bank capital and liquidity rules?
Banks could meet capital and liquidity requirements mainly at the parent level, releasing significant liquid assets.
Why did Germany reject UniCredit's offer for Commerzbank?
Germany cited the offer price and strategic national interest in keeping Commerzbank under German ownership.
When will the EU propose these new banking measures?
The EU Commission plans to introduce the new measures in the first quarter of 2027.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Chipmakers and other high-flying stocks slide as AI trade wobbles

Chipmakers and other high-flying stocks slide as AI trade wobbles

Image for Exclusive-Latvia in talks with strategic investor for ailing airBaltic, PM says

Exclusive-Latvia in talks with strategic investor for ailing airBaltic, PM says

Image for Aston Martin in talks to raise new funding, Bloomberg News reports

Aston Martin in talks to raise new funding, Bloomberg News reports

Image for Germany detains Moldovan for flying spy drone over arms maker KNDS, source says

Germany detains Moldovan for flying spy drone over arms maker KNDS, source says

Image for Zelenskiy shakes up national security post as protesters rally for second day

Zelenskiy shakes up national security post as protesters rally for second day

Image for Apple closes in on Nvidia in race for world's most valuable company

Apple closes in on Nvidia in race for world's most valuable company

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Fuel crisis, attacks in Azov Sea tighten squeeze on Russian farmers
Fuel crisis, attacks in Azov Sea tighten squeeze on Russian farmers
Image for Why Risk Management and Compliance Are Becoming Fintech’s Competitive Advantage
Why Risk Management and Compliance Are Becoming Fintech’s Competitive Advantage
Image for UK finance firms sharpen staff scrutiny as new misconduct regime looms
UK finance firms sharpen staff scrutiny as new misconduct regime looms
Image for Botswana says Anglo picks De Beers buyer, weighs options for "optimal structure"
Botswana says Anglo picks De Beers buyer, weighs options for "optimal structure"
Image for Chanel says it is cooperating in Italy labour probe, has cut ties with subcontractor
Chanel says it is cooperating in Italy labour probe, has cut ties with subcontractor
Image for Cricket-Flower rules himself out of contention as England test head coach
Cricket-Flower rules himself out of contention as England test head coach
Image for Bizcap US Launches to Expand Funding Access for SMBs
Bizcap US Launches to Expand Funding Access for SMBs
Image for Cashfloat Examines the Role of Affordability Assessments in Responsible Lending
Cashfloat Examines the Role of Affordability Assessments in Responsible Lending
Image for Bank of England says action needed on gilt repo market regulation
Bank of England says action needed on gilt repo market regulation
Image for UK's Burnham says greater public control of essentials needed to tackle inflation
UK's Burnham says greater public control of essentials needed to tackle inflation
Image for Britain's Reveille advances twin Italian uranium projects through permitting
Britain's Reveille advances twin Italian uranium projects through permitting
Image for Exclusive-Saudi PIF set to win EU nod for Electronic Arts deal under subsidy rules, sources say
Exclusive-Saudi PIF set to win EU nod for Electronic Arts deal under subsidy rules, sources say
View All Finance Posts