Air China, Shenzhen Airlines Announce $12.4B Airbus Jet Orders to Modernise Fleets

Major Aircraft Purchase to Expand and Modernise Fleets

HONG KONG/BEIJING, July 17 (Reuters) - Air China and its unit Shenzhen Airlines will buy 55 Airbus aircraft for a total list price of $12.4 billion, as China's flag carrier moves to expand capacity and modernise its fleet with more fuel-efficient aircraft.

Details of the Aircraft Orders

Air China agreed to buy 15 A350-900 wide-body jets, while Shenzhen Airlines will separately purchase 40 narrow-body A320neo-family aircraft, according to a filing by Air China with the Shanghai stock exchange.

Delivery Schedules and Pricing

The A350-900 jets, with a list value of about $6.09 billion based on Airbus's January 2025 list prices, are scheduled for delivery between 2030 and 2032. The 40 A320neo family aircraft, valued at about $6.35 billion based on January 2024 list prices, are slated for delivery between 2029 and 2032.

Financing and Discounts

Air China said in the filing that the actual transaction prices will be lower than the listed values, with Airbus offering significant discounts, a standard practice for sizeable aircraft orders. Both airlines will fund the purchases through a mix of their own funds, commercial bank loans and other financing arrangements.

Strategic Impact and Industry Context

The order comes as Chinese carriers continue to rebuild and expand their fleets following the pandemic. Air China said the new aircraft would help optimise its fleet structure and route network, improve operational efficiency and reduce costs.

Competition and Aircraft Usage

The A320neo family competes with the medium-haul Boeing 737 MAX, while the A350-900 is widely used on long-haul international routes.

(Reporting by Julie Zhu in Hong Kong, Time Hepher in Paris, Ethan Wang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Susan Fenton)