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Air China, Shenzhen Airlines order 55 Airbus jets with list price of $12.4 billion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Air China, Shenzhen Airlines order 55 Airbus jets with list price of $12.4 billion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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Air China, Shenzhen Airlines Announce $12.4B Airbus Jet Orders to Modernise Fleets

Major Aircraft Purchase to Expand and Modernise Fleets

HONG KONG/BEIJING, July 17 (Reuters) - Air China and its unit Shenzhen Airlines will buy 55 Airbus aircraft for a total list price of $12.4 billion, as China's flag carrier moves to expand capacity and modernise its fleet with more fuel-efficient aircraft.

Details of the Aircraft Orders

Air China agreed to buy 15 A350-900 wide-body jets, while Shenzhen Airlines will separately purchase 40 narrow-body A320neo-family aircraft, according to a filing by Air China with the Shanghai stock exchange.

Delivery Schedules and Pricing

The A350-900 jets, with a list value of about $6.09 billion based on Airbus's January 2025 list prices, are scheduled for delivery between 2030 and 2032. The 40 A320neo family aircraft, valued at about $6.35 billion based on January 2024 list prices, are slated for delivery between 2029 and 2032.

Financing and Discounts

Air China said in the filing that the actual transaction prices will be lower than the listed values, with Airbus offering significant discounts, a standard practice for sizeable aircraft orders. Both airlines will fund the purchases through a mix of their own funds, commercial bank loans and other financing arrangements.

Strategic Impact and Industry Context

The order comes as Chinese carriers continue to rebuild and expand their fleets following the pandemic. Air China said the new aircraft would help optimise its fleet structure and route network, improve operational efficiency and reduce costs.

Competition and Aircraft Usage

The A320neo family competes with the medium-haul Boeing 737 MAX, while the A350-900 is widely used on long-haul international routes.

(Reporting by Julie Zhu in Hong Kong, Time Hepher in Paris, Ethan Wang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Air China will acquire 15 Airbus A350‑900 long‑haul wide‑body aircraft, valued at approximately $6.09 billion based on Airbus’s January 2025 list prices, with delivery expected between 2030 and 2032.
  • Shenzhen Airlines will purchase 40 Airbus A320neo family narrow‑body jets, valued at about $6.35 billion per January 2024 list pricing, scheduled for delivery between 2029 and 2032.
  • Air China emphasized that actual transaction prices will be significantly lower than list values due to standard Airbus discounts on large orders; financing will come from internal funds, bank loans, and other arrangements.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Airbus aircraft are Air China and Shenzhen Airlines ordering?
Air China and Shenzhen Airlines are ordering a total of 55 Airbus jets—15 A350-900s for Air China and 40 A320neo-family aircraft for Shenzhen Airlines.
What is the list price value of the Air China and Shenzhen Airlines Airbus order?
The total list price value of the order is $12.4 billion, with $6.09 billion for A350-900s and $6.35 billion for A320neo-family aircraft.
When will the new Airbus aircraft be delivered to Air China and Shenzhen Airlines?
Deliveries are scheduled between 2029 and 2032 for the A320neo family, and between 2030 and 2032 for the A350-900 jets.
How will Air China and Shenzhen Airlines finance the Airbus jet purchases?
The purchases will be funded through a mix of the airlines' own funds, commercial bank loans, and other financing arrangements.
Why are Air China and Shenzhen Airlines expanding their fleets with these new aircraft?
The new fuel-efficient aircraft will help optimise fleet structure, improve operational efficiency, and reduce costs as Chinese carriers grow post-pandemic.

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