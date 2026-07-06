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Goldman Sachs hires Google's Evan Kotsovinos as partner, engineering head - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Goldman Sachs hires Google's Evan Kotsovinos as partner, engineering head

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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Goldman Sachs Names Ex-Google Executive Evan Kotsovinos as Engineering Head

Appointment of Evan Kotsovinos as Head of Asset and Wealth Management Engineering

July 6 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said on Monday that Evan Kotsovinos has joined the banking giant from Google as a partner and head of asset and wealth management engineering.

Details from the Press Release

Kotsovinos' Role at Goldman Sachs

• In the role, Kotsovinos will work across the bank's asset and wealth management division, which will involve using engineering resources to improve investment returns, client services, risk management and operations.

Previous Experience at Google

• At Google, Kotsovinos served as head of privacy, safety and security, overseeing artificial intelligence safety and data protection, the bank said.

Earlier Leadership Roles

Positions at American Express and Morgan Stanley

• He previously led technology infrastructure at American Express and held engineering leadership roles at Morgan Stanley in Europe and Asia.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru and Saeed Azhar in New York; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • Kotsovinos brings deep financial‑services tech pedigree—from Google’s AI safety/privacy to AmEx and Morgan Stanley leadership roles
  • His hiring reflects Goldman’s push to merge engineering leadership with its Asset & Wealth Management division’s strategic ambitions
  • His multi‑regional and infrastructure expertise signals a stronger focus on tech‑driven innovation in wealth and asset management

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Evan Kotsovinos?
Evan Kotsovinos is a former Google executive who has been appointed as partner and head of asset and wealth management engineering at Goldman Sachs.
What is Evan Kotsovinos's new role at Goldman Sachs?
Evan Kotsovinos will lead engineering in the bank's asset and wealth management division, aiming to improve investment returns, client services, risk management, and operations.
What experience does Evan Kotsovinos bring to Goldman Sachs?
He previously led privacy, safety, and security at Google, and held technology leadership positions at American Express and Morgan Stanley.
Which sectors did Kotsovinos lead in his previous roles?
Kotsovinos worked in technology infrastructure, privacy, safety, security, and artificial intelligence safety at major firms including Google, American Express, and Morgan Stanley.

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