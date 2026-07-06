Goldman Sachs Names Ex-Google Executive Evan Kotsovinos as Engineering Head

Appointment of Evan Kotsovinos as Head of Asset and Wealth Management Engineering

July 6 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said on Monday that Evan Kotsovinos has joined the banking giant from Google as a partner and head of asset and wealth management engineering.

Details from the Press Release

Kotsovinos' Role at Goldman Sachs

• In the role, Kotsovinos will work across the bank's asset and wealth management division, which will involve using engineering resources to improve investment returns, client services, risk management and operations.

Previous Experience at Google

• At Google, Kotsovinos served as head of privacy, safety and security, overseeing artificial intelligence safety and data protection, the bank said.

Earlier Leadership Roles

Positions at American Express and Morgan Stanley

• He previously led technology infrastructure at American Express and held engineering leadership roles at Morgan Stanley in Europe and Asia.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru and Saeed Azhar in New York; Editing by Vijay Kishore)