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Italy reshapes national cloud company as Leonardo, Poste target control, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy reshapes national cloud company as Leonardo, Poste target control, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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Finance Banking cloud computing Italy Mergers & Acquisitions

Leonardo and Poste Italiane Target Control of Italy’s National Cloud Company

Reshaping the Ownership of Italy's National Strategic Hub

By Elvira Pollina and Giuseppe Fonte

Leonardo’s Move to Increase Its Stake

MILAN/ROME, July 6 (Reuters) - Italian defence group Leonardo is preparing to increase its stake in the company that manages cloud services for Italy's public administration by acquiring an additional 10% from state-owned IT company Sogei, sources told Reuters.

Leonardo, which already owns 25% of the so-called National Strategic Hub (PSN), would raise its stake to 35% in a deal that could be announced by the end of this month, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The Importance of PSN in Italy’s Digital Transformation

PSN is central to Italy's cloud migration programme backed by about €2 billion ($2.3 billion) from the European Union's post-pandemic Recovery Fund, which aims to move sensitive public sector data and services on to secure cloud infrastructure.

Sogei carried its stake in the cloud venture at just €7 million on its balance sheet, according to its 2025 financial statements. 

Shareholder Reshuffle and Poste Italiane’s Ambitions

Strategic Rationale Behind the Changes

Although small in size, the transaction is part of a broader reshuffle of PSN's shareholder structure aimed at placing the company under the control of two shareholders with a clear industrial rationale, one of the sources said.

Poste Italiane’s Growing Role

Italian state-backed conglomerate Poste Italiane will acquire a 20% stake in PSN from state lender CDP, Poste's Chief Executive Matteo Del Fante said earlier this year.

Takeover Bid for TIM and Future Plans

Longer term, Poste is targeting 65% of the cloud company, given that it has launched a takeover bid for TIM,  currently the cloud hub's largest shareholder with a 45% stake.

The overhaul would pave the way for the exit of shareholders that joined the cloud project as financial partners or without specific expertise in the sector, the person added.

Governance and Future Developments

As part of the reshuffle, discussions are also under way over the future governance of the company.

Under the scenario currently being discussed, Poste would appoint the chief executive while Leonardo would nominate the chairperson, the sources said.

Responses from Stakeholders

Leonardo, Poste and TIM declined to comment. CDP and Sogei were not immediately available to comment.

($1 = 0.8752 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina in MIlan and Giuseppe Fonte in RomeEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Leonardo to raise its PSN stake to 35% via 10% acquisition from Sogei, signalling deeper involvement in Italy’s cloud infrastructure backed by EU recovery funds (it.investing.com)
  • Poste Italiane is purchasing a 20% stake from CDP and targets a controlling 65% long term, contingent on its takeover bid for TIM (current 45% PSN owner) (it.investing.com)
  • PSN underpins Italy’s digital transformation: part of the PNRR, it aims to migrate 75% of public administration to cloud by 2026, with four green-certified data centers in operation (cdp.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the National Strategic Hub (PSN) in Italy?
The National Strategic Hub (PSN) manages cloud services for Italy’s public administration and is central to the country's cloud migration programme.
How much is Leonardo planning to increase its stake in PSN?
Leonardo plans to acquire an additional 10% stake in PSN, raising its total stake to 35%.
What is Poste Italiane’s strategy regarding PSN?
Poste Italiane aims to acquire a 20% stake in PSN from CDP and has long-term plans to hold 65% by launching a takeover bid for TIM's stake.
What changes are expected in PSN's governance after the reshuffling?
Poste would appoint the chief executive and Leonardo would nominate the chairperson according to current discussions.
Why is the shareholder reshuffle significant for PSN?
The reshuffle aims to place PSN under control of shareholders with industrial expertise, paving the way for the exit of financial partners lacking sector-specific expertise.

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