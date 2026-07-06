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French firm Carester to build rare earths separation plant in Malaysia's Perak - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French firm Carester to build rare earths separation plant in Malaysia's Perak

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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Carester and Malaco to Set Up Rare Earths Separation Plant in Malaysia’s Perak

By Rozanna Latiff and Danial Azhar

French-Malaysian Joint Venture to Boost Rare Earths Industry

Overview of the Carester-Malaco Partnership

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 (Reuters) - French company Carester plans to build a rare earths separation plant in Malaysia's Perak state as part of its 10-year joint venture with local miner Malaco Mining Group, its chief executive said on Monday. 

CEO Frederic Carencotte said the partnership was also seeking permission from local authorities to carry out rare earths mining via in-situ leaching in plantation areas in several Malaysian states, without identifying the locations.

Technology Transfer and Environmental Compliance

The projects, first announced in January, would see technology transfers from the French rare earths specialist to Malaco and sharing expertise to ensure environmental compliance.

"We can deliver technology up to full separation, and with an off-take of some concentrate to fill our plant in France," Carencotte told a press conference in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia’s Role in the Global Rare Earths Market

Positioning as a Rare Earths Hub

Malaysia has been positioning itself as a potential hub for rare earths as Western countries seek to reduce their reliance on China, the world's largest producer of the critical minerals used in the manufacturing of electric vehicles, smartphones and high-tech defence equipment.

Rare Earths Deposits and Existing Facilities

It has an estimated 274,144 metric tons of rare earths deposits across nine states, the environment ministry told parliament in January.

It also hosts the largest rare earths processing plant outside China, operated by Australia's Lynas Rare Earths. 

Project Details and Environmental Considerations

Project Timeline and Capacity

Carencotte declined to provide details on the projected costs or timeline of the mining and separation projects with Malaco, as they were still in early stages.

The planned separation plant would be able to process about 13,000 tons of rare earths annually, he said.

Clean Mining Methods

In-situ Leaching Technology

The companies were also developing clean in-situ leaching methods — where chemical agents are injected into the soil to dissolve and pump out the target minerals — to prevent underground water pollution and landslides, Carencotte said.

Public Concerns and Environmental Impact

Malaysia's efforts to build a domestic rare earths supply chain have faced public resistance due to concerns over the environmental impact of mining them, as well as the handling of radioactive byproducts from processing such elements.

Rare Earth Elements and Applications

Extraction of Actinium and Other Elements

Carencotte said the projects aimed to extract actinium, a rare earth element used in manufacturing medical products, that emitted minuscule levels of radiation. 

Production of Light and Heavy Rare Earths

They would produce both light and heavy rare earths, including neodymium and praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium. 

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Danial Azhar; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • Carester and Malaco will transfer separation technology and environmental expertise to Malaysia under their new joint venture, supporting both light and heavy rare earths output including NdPr, Dy, Tb, and actinium.
  • Malaysia holds an estimated 274,144 metric tons of rare earth resources across nine states, including Perak, and aims to develop its domestic rare earth supply chain amid Western efforts to reduce reliance on China.
  • Carester’s modular and cleaner separation tech will complement its upcoming Caremag facility in France, enhancing global rare earth resilience and circularity.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is building the rare earths separation plant in Perak?
French company Carester, in partnership with Malaco Mining Group, is building the plant.
What is the annual processing capacity of the planned rare earths plant?
The planned plant will be able to process about 13,000 tons of rare earths annually.
What mining method will be used for rare earths extraction?
The partnership plans to use in-situ leaching methods for rare earths mining.
What is Malaysia's role in the rare earths industry?
Malaysia is positioning itself as a rare earths processing hub, with large deposits and processing plants.
What environmental concerns are associated with rare earths mining in Malaysia?
Concerns include water pollution, landslides, and handling of radioactive byproducts.

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