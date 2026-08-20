Lufthansa's Discover Airlines: Namibia Fuel Shortage May Affect European Flights

Impact of Windhoek Airport Fuel Shortage on Lufthansa Flights

Flight Operations and Rerouting

CAPE TOWN, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Lufthansa's Discover Airlines said on Thursday that a temporary fuel shortage at Namibia's Windhoek airport could disrupt its flights to Europe.

The carrier said aircraft operating flights to Frankfurt and Munich from Windhoek were being rerouted via Angola to refuel before continuing their journeys.

Official Statement from Lufthansa Group

"Lufthansa Group does currently face a local and temporary shortage in fuel with its suppliers at Windhoek airport," a spokesperson said of the shortages at Hosea Kutako International Airport.

Cargo Freight and Media Reports

Lufthansa did not respond to questions on whether its cargo freight was also affected by the fuel shortages, as reported by local Namibian media.

Response from Namibia Airports Company

In a statement, the Namibia Airports Company said it was aware of Jet A-1 fuel-supply challenges at the country's main aviation gateway and that efforts were under way to minimise disruptions.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Additional reporting by Sfundo Parakozov; Writing by Nilutpal Timsina;Editing by Alexander Winning)