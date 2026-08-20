Mark Zuckerberg Buys 19th-Century Strancally Castle in Southeast Ireland

Acquisition Details and Historical Background

Overview of the Purchase

DUBLIN, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has bought a 19th-century Gothic-style castle overlooking a river in the southeast of Ireland, 200 kilometres (125 miles) from his company's European headquarters, a spokesman said on Thursday.

History and Renovation of Strancally Castle

Architectural Significance

Strancally Castle was built around 1830 on land overlooking the River Blackwater and underwent extensive renovation in 2003, according to a state architectural archive.

Property Value and Transaction Details

The transaction is not listed on the Irish state property price register. The Irish Times, which first reported the purchase, estimated the property might be worth between €20 million and €30 million.

Zuckerberg Family Statement

Future Plans for the Castle

A spokesman for Zuckerberg said he and his family were "excited to continue caring for this historic home and look forward to spending time in Ireland."

Meta’s Presence in Ireland

Employment and Economic Impact

Meta employs around 1,500 people in Ireland, where a number of U.S. tech multinationals have their European headquarters, in part due to the country's favourable tax regime.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by William James)