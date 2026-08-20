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Meta's Zuckerberg buys 19th-century castle in southeast of Ireland - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Meta's Zuckerberg buys 19th-century castle in southeast of Ireland

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

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Mark Zuckerberg Buys 19th-Century Strancally Castle in Southeast Ireland

Acquisition Details and Historical Background

Overview of the Purchase

DUBLIN, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has bought a 19th-century Gothic-style castle overlooking a river in the southeast of Ireland, 200 kilometres (125 miles) from his company's European headquarters, a spokesman said on Thursday.

History and Renovation of Strancally Castle

Architectural Significance

Strancally Castle was built around 1830 on land overlooking the River Blackwater and underwent extensive renovation in 2003, according to a state architectural archive.

Property Value and Transaction Details

The transaction is not listed on the Irish state property price register. The Irish Times, which first reported the purchase, estimated the property might be worth between €20 million and €30 million.

Zuckerberg Family Statement

Future Plans for the Castle

A spokesman for Zuckerberg said he and his family were "excited to continue caring for this historic home and look forward to spending time in Ireland."

Meta’s Presence in Ireland

Employment and Economic Impact

Meta employs around 1,500 people in Ireland, where a number of U.S. tech multinationals have their European headquarters, in part due to the country's favourable tax regime.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Zuckerberg’s purchase of Strancally Castle places him mere kilometres from other high‑value estates in the Blackwater Valley, such as James Dyson’s nearby Ballynatray House (acquired for ~€29 million in 2024) (homeandstyle.ie).
  • Originally built c.1830 by architects James and George Richard Pain for MP John Keily, the castle features hallmark Gothic‑Revival architecture and sits before the ruins of a Norman‑era predecessor complete with a local legend of a 'murder‑hole' trapdoor (strancallycastle.ie).
  • The transaction was conducted off‑market and isn't registered on the Irish state property price register; Meta employs around 1,500 people in Ireland, highlighting the company’s significant local footprint amid a favourable tax environment (homeandstyle.ie).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What property did Mark Zuckerberg purchase in Ireland?
Mark Zuckerberg bought Strancally Castle, a 19th-century Gothic-style castle in southeast Ireland.
Where is Strancally Castle located?
Strancally Castle is located in the southeast of Ireland, overlooking the River Blackwater.
How much is Strancally Castle worth?
Strancally Castle is estimated to be worth between €20 million and €30 million.
What was the condition of Strancally Castle before the purchase?
The castle underwent extensive renovation in 2003.
How many people does Meta employ in Ireland?
Meta employs around 1,500 people in Ireland.

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