WSP Global Continues Pursuit of Arcadis Takeover After Bids Rebuffed

WSP Global's Ongoing Acquisition Efforts and Arcadis' Response

Background of the Takeover Attempt

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Canada's WSP Global on Thursday reconfirmed its intention to take over consulting and engineering group Arcadis, after the Dutch firm rebuffed the first two bids that had valued it at up to €5.4 billion ($6.3 billion).

Details of the Bids and Offer Process

WSP's Bid Strategy

WSP did not disclose a new offer price, but said in a statement that it would prepare an offer memorandum and submit it to the Dutch financial watchdog for review and approval by October 15.

Arcadis' Rejection and Valuation Concerns

Arcadis rejected an improved proposal of €51.5 per share in July, after Reuters reported earlier in the month that the Canadian company had been working on a possible bid.

The latest price offered by WSP would value Arcadis around €5.4 billion including debt, according to Reuters' calculations. Arcadis opposed both bids, saying they undervalued the company.

Stakeholder Positions and Market Impact

Stichting Lovinklaan's Stance

Stichting Lovinklaan, an employee foundation which holds the largest stake in Arcadis with 19% of shares, does not intend to support the takeover, Dutch daily FD reported on Wednesday.

Arcadis Boards' Engagement

WSP said on Thursday that the Arcadis boards had yet to engage with WSP.

Market Reaction

Share Price Movement

Since the takeover attempt was announced, Arcadis' market value has partly recouped the losses incurred in recent years, with the share price jumping to around €44, having fallen to €34.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8564 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro; Editing by Joe Bavier and Milla Nissi-Prussak)