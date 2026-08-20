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Finance

WSP Global presses ahead with Arcadis takeover after rebuffed bids

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

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WSP Global Continues Pursuit of Arcadis Takeover After Bids Rebuffed

WSP Global's Ongoing Acquisition Efforts and Arcadis' Response

Background of the Takeover Attempt

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Canada's WSP Global on Thursday reconfirmed its intention to take over consulting and engineering group Arcadis, after the Dutch firm rebuffed the first two bids that had valued it at up to €5.4 billion ($6.3 billion).

Details of the Bids and Offer Process

WSP's Bid Strategy

WSP did not disclose a new offer price, but said in a statement that it would prepare an offer memorandum and submit it to the Dutch financial watchdog for review and approval by October 15.

Arcadis' Rejection and Valuation Concerns

Arcadis rejected an improved proposal of €51.5 per share in July, after Reuters reported earlier in the month that the Canadian company had been working on a possible bid.

The latest price offered by WSP would value Arcadis around €5.4 billion including debt, according to Reuters' calculations. Arcadis opposed both bids, saying they undervalued the company.

Stakeholder Positions and Market Impact

Stichting Lovinklaan's Stance

Stichting Lovinklaan, an employee foundation which holds the largest stake in Arcadis with 19% of shares, does not intend to support the takeover, Dutch daily FD reported on Wednesday.

Arcadis Boards' Engagement

WSP said on Thursday that the Arcadis boards had yet to engage with WSP.

Market Reaction

Share Price Movement

Since the takeover attempt was announced, Arcadis' market value has partly recouped the losses incurred in recent years, with the share price jumping to around €44, having fallen to €34.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8564 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro; Editing by Joe Bavier and Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • WSP’s revised €51.50 per share bid reflects a ~46% premium over pre‑offer trading levels yet was unanimously rejected by Arcadis’ boards as undervaluing its value (wsp.com)
  • Arcadis’ largest shareholder, the employee‑led Lovinklaan Foundation, holding around 18–19%, opposes the takeover absent strong guarantees on jobs and skills development (arcadis.com)
  • Since takeover news surfaced in late July, Arcadis’ share price rebounded from around €34 to the mid‑€40s, partially shaving losses since its €66 peak in late 2024 (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is WSP Global's latest move regarding Arcadis?
WSP Global plans to prepare an offer memorandum for Arcadis after its previous bids were rejected.
How much has WSP Global valued Arcadis in its bids?
WSP Global's latest bid valued Arcadis at up to €5.4 billion including debt.
Why did Arcadis reject WSP Global's takeover bids?
Arcadis stated that both bids from WSP Global undervalued the company.
Does Stichting Lovinklaan support the WSP Global takeover?
No, Stichting Lovinklaan, the largest Arcadis shareholder, does not intend to support the takeover.
What has happened to Arcadis's share price since the takeover attempt?
Arcadis’ share price rose to around €44 after initially falling to €34 following the takeover attempt.

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