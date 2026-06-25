Germany Reaches Cost-Sharing Agreement Between Federal and State Governments

Federal and State Governments Agree on Cost-Sharing Measures

By Andreas Rinke

Overview of the Agreement

BERLIN, June 25 (Reuters) - Germany's federal government and its 16 states have agreed that Berlin will cover 80% of the costs imposed on states and municipalities by laws passed at federal level, sources familiar with the negotiations told Reuters.

Details of the Negotiation

The state premiers and the federal government reached the agreement early on Thursday evening, the sources said, and the new regulation is set to take effect on September 1, 2026.

Implementation Criteria

The rule will apply when implementation costs for states and municipalities exceed €200 million for a given piece of legislation.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Maria Martinez, Editing by William Maclean)