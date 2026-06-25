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Germany's federal and state governments agree on cost-sharing deal, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Germany Reaches Cost-Sharing Agreement Between Federal and State Governments

Federal and State Governments Agree on Cost-Sharing Measures

By Andreas Rinke

Overview of the Agreement

BERLIN, June 25 (Reuters) - Germany's federal government and its 16 states have agreed that Berlin will cover 80% of the costs imposed on states and municipalities by laws passed at federal level, sources familiar with the negotiations told Reuters.

Details of the Negotiation

The state premiers and the federal government reached the agreement early on Thursday evening, the sources said, and the new regulation is set to take effect on September 1, 2026.

Implementation Criteria

The rule will apply when implementation costs for states and municipalities exceed €200 million for a given piece of legislation.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Maria Martinez, Editing by William Maclean)

Key Takeaways

  • Berlin will bear 80% of major implementation costs exceeding €200 million for federal laws, easing the burden on states and municipalities.
  • The agreement was reached on the evening of June 25, 2026, and the rule takes effect from September 1, 2026.
  • This deal complements broader fiscal measures—including a €100 billion infrastructure fund and record federal investments in 2026—aimed at bolstering public infrastructure and growth in Germany.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Germany's federal and state governments agree on?
They agreed that Berlin will cover 80% of the costs imposed on states and municipalities by laws passed at the federal level.
When will the new cost-sharing regulation take effect?
The regulation is set to take effect on September 1, 2026.
Which costs are covered by the new agreement?
The agreement covers implementation costs for states and municipalities when these exceed €200 million for a single piece of legislation.
Who were involved in the negotiations for this agreement?
The state premiers and the federal government were involved in the negotiations.

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