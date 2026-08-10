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Soccer-Amazon founder Bezos nears deal to buy stake in Liverpool, reports say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-Amazon founder Bezos nears deal to buy stake in Liverpool, reports say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 10, 2026

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Jeff Bezos Consortium Reportedly Nears $5.9B Stake in Liverpool FC

Major Investment Deal in Premier League Club Liverpool

Consortium Members and Leadership

Aug 10 (Reuters) - A consortium that includes Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is close to agreeing a deal to acquire a stake of about one-third in Premier League club Liverpool, multiple media outlets reported on Monday.

The investor group also includes Eduardo Saverin, the Facebook co-founder, the reports said.

Leadership of the Consortium

Sky News reported that the consortium is being led by Amit Bhatia, the son-in-law of steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal and a former shareholder in English second-tier club Queens Park Rangers, and that Liverpool owner Fenway Sports Group could announce a deal as early as this week.

Valuation and Financial Details

The investment would reportedly value the club at approximately £4.4 billion ($5.9 billion), making it one of the largest valuations ever achieved in a football club deal.

FSG's Ownership and Investment Strategy

FSG, which acquired Liverpool in 2010, has explored outside investment in recent years while retaining control of the club. A deal at the reported valuation would underline the substantial increase in Liverpool's worth during FSG's 16-year ownership.

Neither Liverpool nor FSG immediately commented on the reports.

Club Transition and Recent Changes

Managerial and Squad Changes

Liverpool, who won the Premier League title in 2025, are entering a period of transition after the departure of manager Arne Slot and prolific forward Mohamed Salah.

Leadership Departures

Michael Edwards, who was widely credited with helping build the squad that won Liverpool's first English league title in 30 years in 2020, left his role as chief executive officer of football at Fenway Sports Group in July.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7410 pounds)

(Reporting by Karan Prashant Saxena in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Key Takeaways

  • Amit Bhatia, son‑in‑law of Lakshmi Mittal and former QPR co‑owner, is leading a bid to buy a ~30% stake in Liverpool FC, in talks with Fenway Sports Group; valuation reported at around £4.4–4.5 billion ($5.9–6 billion) (theguardian.com).
  • Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has held exploratory talks to join the consortium, though his involvement remains undecided (skysports.com).
  • Facebook co‑founder Eduardo Saverin has also been approached to participate in the group, though no commitment has been confirmed yet (clickliverpool.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is leading the consortium to buy a stake in Liverpool FC?
The consortium is reportedly led by Amit Bhatia, joined by Jeff Bezos and Eduardo Saverin.
How much of Liverpool FC is the Bezos consortium planning to acquire?
Reports suggest the consortium plans to acquire about one-third of Liverpool FC.
What is Liverpool FC's reported valuation in this deal?
The club is reportedly valued at approximately £4.4 billion ($5.9 billion) in this deal.
Who currently owns Liverpool FC?
Fenway Sports Group (FSG) is the current owner of Liverpool FC.
When could the Liverpool FC stake deal be announced?
Reports say Fenway Sports Group could announce a deal as early as this week.

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