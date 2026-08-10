Jeff Bezos Consortium Reportedly Nears $5.9B Stake in Liverpool FC

Major Investment Deal in Premier League Club Liverpool

Consortium Members and Leadership

Aug 10 (Reuters) - A consortium that includes Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is close to agreeing a deal to acquire a stake of about one-third in Premier League club Liverpool, multiple media outlets reported on Monday.

The investor group also includes Eduardo Saverin, the Facebook co-founder, the reports said.

Leadership of the Consortium

Sky News reported that the consortium is being led by Amit Bhatia, the son-in-law of steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal and a former shareholder in English second-tier club Queens Park Rangers, and that Liverpool owner Fenway Sports Group could announce a deal as early as this week.

Valuation and Financial Details

The investment would reportedly value the club at approximately £4.4 billion ($5.9 billion), making it one of the largest valuations ever achieved in a football club deal.

FSG's Ownership and Investment Strategy

FSG, which acquired Liverpool in 2010, has explored outside investment in recent years while retaining control of the club. A deal at the reported valuation would underline the substantial increase in Liverpool's worth during FSG's 16-year ownership.

Neither Liverpool nor FSG immediately commented on the reports.

Club Transition and Recent Changes

Managerial and Squad Changes

Liverpool, who won the Premier League title in 2025, are entering a period of transition after the departure of manager Arne Slot and prolific forward Mohamed Salah.

Leadership Departures

Michael Edwards, who was widely credited with helping build the squad that won Liverpool's first English league title in 30 years in 2020, left his role as chief executive officer of football at Fenway Sports Group in July.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7410 pounds)

(Reporting by Karan Prashant Saxena in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)