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Southern Spain wildfire worsens as wind gusts hamper firefighting efforts - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Southern Spain wildfire worsens as wind gusts hamper firefighting efforts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 10, 2026

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headlines Climate Environment Emergency

Wind Gusts and Heatwaves Worsen Wildfire in Southern Spain, Forcing Evacuations

MADRID, Aug 10 (Reuters) - A large wildfire in southwestern Spain was burning beyond firefighters' ability to extinguish it on Monday, regional authorities said, as hot and windy weather fuelled other blazes raging across the country.

With consecutive heatwaves scorching much of Europe, the Mediterranean nation is facing a devastating summer wildfire season, with over 244,000 hectares (603,000 acres) of countryside burnt in 400 fires so far this year, according to estimates by the European Forest Fire Information System.

That is an area six times larger than at the same time last year, while across Europe, record heat and droughts this summer – which scientists say are exacerbated ​by global warming – have wreaked havoc on power production, shipping and public health systems.

FLYING EMBERS SPREAD FIRES IN ALL DIRECTIONS

Andalusia's regional head of emergencies, Antonio Sanz, told reporters that extinguishing the fire in the southwest of the country around the medieval town of Niebla was akin to a "long-distance obstacle race" and was expected to last several days.

It has already affected a surface of nearly 20,000 hectares. 

He added that the combination of wind gusts, the area's rugged terrain, and convective phenomena creating fire clouds was spreading flying embers in all directions, causing secondary fires to break out. 

Nearly 500 people have been evacuated from the area while further precautionary measures were being assessed, Sanz said.

Other wildfires remained active in the central province of Segovia and Castellon in the east. 

In Segovia, a fire that started on Saturday when a vehicle ignited on a motorway forced 176 inhabitants of two towns to leave their homes as it rapidly spread across surrounding pastures.  

Local authorities said on Monday the situation was improving after humidity increased overnight, but the large number of trees dotting the granite-strewn landscape could complicate firefighting efforts.

Another fire in Castellon's Tirig that has so far burnt around 800 hectares and prompted the evacuation of 900 people was still active but close to being stabilised after "very favourable" weather overnight, according to the regional government of Valencia. 

(Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Andrei Khalip AND David Holmes)

Key Takeaways

  • The southwestern Spain wildfire has consumed nearly 20,000 ha and is being worsened by wind, convective fire clouds, and difficult terrain, making containment a multi‑day challenge (Andalusia emergency chief)
  • Spain has already burned over 207,000 ha this year—six times the area at this point last year—part of a broader surge in European wildfires driven by record heat and drought, intensifying strain on health, energy, and infrastructure systems
  • Other active fires: in Segovia, initial rapid spread forced evacuations, though higher humidity overnight has improved conditions; in Castellón, the Tirig fire (~800 ha, ~900 evacuated) is nearing stabilization owing to more favorable weather

Frequently Asked Questions

What is causing the wildfire in southern Spain to worsen?
Wind gusts, rugged terrain, and convective fire clouds are spreading embers, making the wildfire hard to contain.
How many hectares have been affected by wildfires in Spain this year?
Over 244,000 hectares have burned so far in 2022, six times higher than the same time last year.
Which areas of Spain are currently affected by wildfires?
Active wildfires are reported in southwestern Andalusia, central Segovia, and eastern Castellon.
How many people have been evacuated due to the wildfires?
Nearly 500 people have been evacuated in Andalusia, and evacuations in Segovia and Castellon involved over 1,000 more.
How is climate change impacting wildfires in Europe?
Scientists say global warming has led to record heat and droughts, increasing wildfire frequency and severity.

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