Myanmar Resists ASEAN Envoy and Calls for Aung San Suu Kyi's Unconditional Release

Myanmar's Tense Relations with ASEAN and the Push for Political Change

Background of Myanmar-ASEAN Relations

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Myanmar's military-backed government has pushed back against the regional ASEAN bloc's special envoy for the war-torn country, days after its leader made a landmark visit to Thailand, which is pushing for its neighbour's full re-engagement with the grouping.

The relationship between Myanmar and the 11-member Association for Southeast Asian Nations has been strained since early 2021 when the military leader ousted an elected civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi, sparking a nationwide civil war that has killed an estimated 100,000 people and displaced millions.

Myanmar's leadership has since been banned from top-level ASEAN meetings over their failure to implement a "five-point consensus" peace plan agreed with the bloc.

Myanmar's Response to ASEAN Envoy and Recent Election

In a weekend statement, Myanmar's foreign ministry said an ASEAN special envoy for Myanmar was no longer needed, pointing to an election held around the turn of the year.

"Myanmar is of the view that the appointment and the continued role of the new special envoy of the ASEAN chair are no longer necessary," the statement said.

Controversial Election and Political Transition

The widely criticised election held in December and January was won by a military-backed party in the absence of any substantial opposition, allowing Myanmar's then junta leader Min Aung Hlaing to transition to become the country's president.

Thailand's Role and ASEAN Peace Plan

After talks with Min Aung Hlaing in Bangkok last week, Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said that Thailand wants peace and stability in Myanmar as part of ASEAN's peace plan and is not abandoning regional concerns.

However, Myanmar's pro-military parliament last month passed a motion rejecting ASEAN's plan, calling it interference and adding that ASEAN should reassess its position on the country.

Detention of Aung San Suu Kyi and International Reactions

ASEAN's Statement on Suu Kyi

SUU KYI DETENTION

The foreign ministry statement followed one issued by ASEAN on Friday, which noted a meeting last week between Suu Kyi and an International Committee of the Red Cross official.

Friday's ASEAN statement also reiterated the bloc's desire for the current ASEAN envoy — the Philippine foreign minister — to meet with Suu Kyi and called for her unconditional release, alongside other political prisoners.

Suu Kyi's Imprisonment and Legal Status

The 81-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner is currently serving an 18-year sentence for a series of offences she denies committing, with no foreign leader or envoy having publicly met her until last week's meeting with the ICRC representative.

In response to ASEAN's position on Suu Kyi, the Myanmar foreign ministry said: "Although the government has commuted her sentences based on humanitarian considerations, the matter of a full and unconditional release shall only be carried out in accordance with the law."

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Reuters staff, Editing by Devjyot Ghoshal, Martin Petty)