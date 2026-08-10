Sweden Shuts Down Russian Spy Operation Targeting EU and NATO Interests

Swedish Security Service Disrupts Russian Espionage Activities

Background of the Russian Spy Operation

STOCKHOLM, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Sweden's security service said on Monday it had shut down a Russian spying operation that had tried to influence decision-making there and discredit the Nordic country as well as its EU and NATO allies.

Details of the Espionage Scheme

Involvement of Russian Intelligence and Diplomats

The operation had been planned and directed by Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service and involved three people working under the cover of diplomatic immunity, Sweden's SAPO service said in a statement.

Swedish Security Service's Response

"This is consistent with the threat we see Russia posing," a SAPO spokesperson told Reuters.

Russian Embassy's Reaction

The Russian embassy in Stockholm did not immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by Reuters via phone and email.

Monitoring and Disruption of the Operation

"We have been able to monitor what happened at these meetings between the individuals involved, what was said and what assignments were given," the SAPO spokesperson said.

"They are no longer in Sweden and we have been able to break up this operation," he added.

Further Information Withheld

The spokesperson declined to give any further information about the operation or the actions taken by the security service.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Simon Johnson in Stockholm and Louise Rasmussen in Copenhagen; Editing by Andrew Heavens)