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Swedish security service says it broke up Russian spy plot

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 10, 2026

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Sweden Shuts Down Russian Spy Operation Targeting EU and NATO Interests

Swedish Security Service Disrupts Russian Espionage Activities

Background of the Russian Spy Operation

STOCKHOLM, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Sweden's security service said on Monday it had shut down a Russian spying operation that had tried to influence decision-making there and discredit the Nordic country as well as its EU and NATO allies.

Details of the Espionage Scheme

Involvement of Russian Intelligence and Diplomats

The operation had been planned and directed by Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service and involved three people working under the cover of diplomatic immunity, Sweden's SAPO service said in a statement.

Swedish Security Service's Response

"This is consistent with the threat we see Russia posing," a SAPO spokesperson told Reuters.

Russian Embassy's Reaction

The Russian embassy in Stockholm did not immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by Reuters via phone and email.

Monitoring and Disruption of the Operation

"We have been able to monitor what happened at these meetings between the individuals involved, what was said and what assignments were given," the SAPO spokesperson said.

"They are no longer in Sweden and we have been able to break up this operation," he added.

Further Information Withheld

The spokesperson declined to give any further information about the operation or the actions taken by the security service.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Simon Johnson in Stockholm and Louise Rasmussen in Copenhagen; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The plot was orchestrated by Russia’s SVR (Foreign Intelligence Service), which conducts political, economic, scientific and influence operations abroad(congress.gov).
  • The agents relied on diplomatic cover, leveraging immunity to evade prosecution, underlining the challenges of counter‑espionage in democratic states.
  • This incident highlights Sweden’s acute threat perception from Russia—the single largest security concern according to its security service(sakerhetspolisen.se).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was behind the Russian spy operation in Sweden?
The operation was planned and directed by Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service.
What actions did the Swedish security service take against the spy operation?
The Swedish security service monitored the operation, identified those involved, and ultimately disrupted the spy plot.
Who was involved in the Russian spy operation?
Three individuals working under diplomatic immunity were involved in the operation.
What was the goal of the Russian spy operation in Sweden?
The operation sought to influence Swedish decision-making and discredit Sweden, the EU, and NATO allies.
What response did the Russian embassy in Stockholm provide?
The Russian embassy did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

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