GBAF Logo
Soccer-England seek to reignite World Cup momentum against Panama - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Soccer-England seek to reignite World Cup momentum against Panama

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Football World Cup England Panama Sports News

England Seek to Restore World Cup Momentum in Crucial Panama Clash

England's World Cup Journey: Setbacks and Hopes Ahead of Panama Clash

By Lori Ewing

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, June 25 (Reuters) - England's World Cup campaign has reached its first crossroads.

Early Promise: Croatia Victory Sets High Expectations

A dazzling 4-2 victory over Croatia in their opener suggested Thomas Tuchel's side might finally have found the blend of talent and authority required to end six decades of hurt. 

Harry Kane struck twice, England attacked with freedom and confidence, and the tournament suddenly looked full of possibility.

Reality Check: Stalemate Against Ghana

Then came Ghana.

The goalless draw in Foxborough, Massachusetts brought England back down to earth, exposing the familiar frustrations that have haunted them at major tournaments. 

For all their possession and attacking talent, they struggled to break down stubborn opposition and needed a late surge merely to inject life into a performance that felt increasingly flat.

Group L Standings and Implications

England head into their final Group L match against Panama knowing finishing top of the group is within their grasp. They are level on four points with Ghana at the top and Croatia lurk just behind on three.

"There were good parts and parts we can improve against Ghana," Kane said. "It's nothing to worry about and hopefully we can put it right against Panama."

Tuchel will be keen to avoid final-day complications and restore some of the momentum lost against Ghana.

The Key Players: Kane and Bellingham Under the Spotlight

Spotlight on Kane

The spotlight will once again fall on Kane and Jude Bellingham. Kane remains England's talisman and most reliable source of goals, while Bellingham's ability to unlock packed defences could prove crucial against a Panama side expected to spend long periods without the ball.

Historic Encounters: England vs Panama

England have happy memories when it comes to this fixture.

The last World Cup meeting between the teams produced one of their most emphatic victories, a 6-1 demolition in Nizhny Novgorod eight years ago in which Kane scored a hat-trick and England announced themselves as a force in Russia. They went on to finish fourth.

Current Stakes for Both Teams

Saturday presents another mismatch on paper. England are targeting top spot in Group L and a place in the knockout rounds, while already-eliminated Panama are playing only for pride and the chance to end their tournament on a positive note.

The Central Americans arrived in North America after an impressive qualifying campaign built on defensive discipline and organisation, conceding only four goals in eight matches. 

But the World Cup has been a far harsher examination. Defeats in their opening two games have left them without a point and still searching for their first goal of the tournament.

What’s at Stake: Pride for Panama, Progress for England

For Panama, the game represents one last chance to salvage pride.

For England, it is about something much bigger.

England’s Mission: Rekindling Tournament Hopes

Tuchel's side are not simply chasing three points. They need a convincing performance to rekindle the sense that this England team can go deep in the tournament.

(Reporting by Lori Ewing, editing by Ed Osmond)

Key Takeaways

  • England showed attacking flair in their 4‑2 win over Croatia but were held by Ghana, exposing finishing issues.
  • England face a favorable matchup: historically, they dismantled Panama 6‑1 in their only World Cup meeting in 2018, with Kane scoring a hat‑trick (skysports.com).
  • Finishing top of Group L is within reach—England are level with Ghana on four points, with Croatia one behind—making a decisive win crucial (reddit.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the England vs Panama match important for England?
The match is crucial as England aim to secure top spot in Group L and restore momentum after a goalless draw against Ghana.
Who are the key players for England against Panama?
Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are highlighted as key players, with Kane's goals and Bellingham's playmaking deemed vital.
What challenges has England faced in the tournament so far?
England enjoyed a strong start but struggled to break down tough opposition, as seen in their draw with Ghana.
What is at stake for Panama in this match?
Panama are playing for pride, aiming to score their first tournament goal after two defeats and elimination from the World Cup.
How did England perform in their last World Cup meeting with Panama?
England won 6-1 in their previous World Cup meeting with Panama, with Harry Kane scoring a hat-trick.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Soccer-England's Eze not concerned by outside noise ahead of final World Cup group game

Soccer-England's Eze not concerned by outside noise ahead of final World Cup group game

Image for Soccer-Scotland advancing at World Cup would be 'reward for mediocrity', say former players

Soccer-Scotland advancing at World Cup would be 'reward for mediocrity', say former players

Image for Soccer-Vinicius fires Brazil into World Cup knockouts with 3-0 win over Scotland

Soccer-Vinicius fires Brazil into World Cup knockouts with 3-0 win over Scotland

Image for Soccer-Vinicius double helps Brazil past Scotland into World Cup knockouts

Soccer-Vinicius double helps Brazil past Scotland into World Cup knockouts

Image for Soccer-Ghana draw cools England hype and revives familiar questions

Soccer-Ghana draw cools England hype and revives familiar questions

Image for Cricket-McCullum dismisses talk of rift with Stokes ahead of third New Zealand test

Cricket-McCullum dismisses talk of rift with Stokes ahead of third New Zealand test

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Putin, Lukashenko to hold talks on Friday at tense point in Ukraine war
Putin, Lukashenko to hold talks on Friday at tense point in Ukraine war
Image for Cycling-Deignan becomes sports director for British Cycling road team
Cycling-Deignan becomes sports director for British Cycling road team
Image for Israel's Netanyahu faces election challenge from hawkish ex-general
Israel's Netanyahu faces election challenge from hawkish ex-general
Image for Cricket-New Zealand reach 418-7 at lunch as England fight back
Cricket-New Zealand reach 418-7 at lunch as England fight back
Image for Ukraine returns 160 servicemen from Russian captivity, Zelenskiy says
Ukraine returns 160 servicemen from Russian captivity, Zelenskiy says
Image for Former Russian defence minister Sergei Ivanov dies
Former Russian defence minister Sergei Ivanov dies
Image for Analysis-Russian hawks urge Putin to escalate war, drop US talks as Ukraine strikes deep
Analysis-Russian hawks urge Putin to escalate war, drop US talks as Ukraine strikes deep
Image for Explainer-The British royals and their finances
Explainer-The British royals and their finances
Image for Iran insists on right to control shipping in Strait of Hormuz after ship hit near Oman
Iran insists on right to control shipping in Strait of Hormuz after ship hit near Oman
Image for Russian-installed authorities declare emergency in Crimea
Russian-installed authorities declare emergency in Crimea
Image for Russia's Lavrov contradicts Rubio, calls for clarity on US mediation role
Russia's Lavrov contradicts Rubio, calls for clarity on US mediation role
Image for EU's von der Leyen to go to Armenia and Azerbaijan next week
EU's von der Leyen to go to Armenia and Azerbaijan next week
View All Headlines Posts