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Etna volcano ash cloud halts arrivals at Sicily's Catania airport

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 10, 2026

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Mount Etna Eruption Forces Suspension of Arrivals at Catania Airport in Sicily

Impact of Mount Etna Eruption on Catania Airport Operations

Flight Suspensions and Passenger Advisory

ROME, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Flights arriving at Catania airport in eastern Sicily were suspended until 1500 GMT on Monday after volcanic ash from a fresh eruption of Mount Etna drifted into airspace around the airport, operator SAC said.

Mount Etna’s Activity and Its Effects on Air Traffic

Significance of Mount Etna

Etna, which towers over Sicily's east coast, is one of the world's most active volcanoes and frequently disrupts air traffic at Catania, the island's main airport and Italy's fifth busiest by passenger traffic.

Operator’s Statement and Passenger Guidance

"As the situation is significantly affecting operations, passengers are kindly advised to check the status of their flight with their airline before heading to the airport", SAC said in a statement on Monday.

The situation is being constantly monitored, and further updates will be provided depending on the evolution of volcanic activity and weather conditions, it added.

Details of the Eruption and Aviation Alerts

Current Eruptive Phase

The latest eruptive phase on Europe's highest volcano was continuing from vents at altitudes of 2,750 metres (9,022 ft) and 2,360 metres, feeding several lava flows and creating extensive lava fields, Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) said.

Hazards for Aviation

VONA Alert Level

INGV's Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation (VONA) remained at the highest alert level, red, indicating ongoing hazards for aircraft from ash emissions.

(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Mount Etna’s eruption produced ash plumes from vents at ~2,750 m and ~2,360 m, triggering red-level VONA status and halting inbound flights to Catania Airport (ansa.it).
  • This disruption is part of a recurring pattern; a similar event occurred in early July 2026, when ash emissions forced flight suspensions, diversions to Palermo, Trapani, and Comiso, and implementation of alternate transport services (rainews.it).
  • Catania Airport, Sicily’s busiest, frequently faces short-term closures due to Etna activity, but operations typically resume quickly once the alert level drops to orange (en.wikipedia.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were arrivals at Catania airport suspended?
Arrivals were suspended due to volcanic ash from Mount Etna drifting into the airspace around the airport.
How long will flights be suspended at Catania airport?
Flights arriving were suspended until 1500 GMT on Monday, with further updates dependent on volcanic activity and weather.
Who operates Catania airport?
Catania airport is operated by SAC.
What is the current alert level for aviation near Mount Etna?
The Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation (VONA) is at the highest alert level, red, indicating ongoing hazards from ash emissions.
How does Mount Etna’s volcanic activity impact air travel?
Frequent eruptions at Mount Etna often disrupt air traffic at Catania, Sicily’s main airport.

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