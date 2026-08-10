Mount Etna Eruption Forces Suspension of Arrivals at Catania Airport in Sicily

Impact of Mount Etna Eruption on Catania Airport Operations

Flight Suspensions and Passenger Advisory

ROME, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Flights arriving at Catania airport in eastern Sicily were suspended until 1500 GMT on Monday after volcanic ash from a fresh eruption of Mount Etna drifted into airspace around the airport, operator SAC said.

Mount Etna’s Activity and Its Effects on Air Traffic

Significance of Mount Etna

Etna, which towers over Sicily's east coast, is one of the world's most active volcanoes and frequently disrupts air traffic at Catania, the island's main airport and Italy's fifth busiest by passenger traffic.

Operator’s Statement and Passenger Guidance

"As the situation is significantly affecting operations, passengers are kindly advised to check the status of their flight with their airline before heading to the airport", SAC said in a statement on Monday.

The situation is being constantly monitored, and further updates will be provided depending on the evolution of volcanic activity and weather conditions, it added.

Details of the Eruption and Aviation Alerts

Current Eruptive Phase

The latest eruptive phase on Europe's highest volcano was continuing from vents at altitudes of 2,750 metres (9,022 ft) and 2,360 metres, feeding several lava flows and creating extensive lava fields, Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) said.

Hazards for Aviation

VONA Alert Level

INGV's Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation (VONA) remained at the highest alert level, red, indicating ongoing hazards for aircraft from ash emissions.

(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Toby Chopra)