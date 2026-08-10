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UK stock indexes subdued as investors await GDP data - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK stock indexes subdued as investors await GDP data

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 10, 2026

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London Stock Markets Pause Gains as Investors Await UK GDP Data

Market Overview and Key Drivers

Aug 10 (Reuters) - London's stock indexes were subdued on Monday, pausing after last week's gains as investors focussed on earnings reports and upcoming economic data for clues on the health of the British economy.

Index Performance

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.2% to 10,874.64 points by 1020 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 added 0.1% to 24,880.50 points. Both indexes notched their fourth consecutive week of gains on Friday.

Recent Market Support Factors

  • Upbeat earnings reports and expectations of a U.S.-Iran peace agreement have underpinned British stocks lately.
  • Oil prices edged higher as optimism over talks to reopen the Strait of Hormuz was tempered by Iran's insistence that the United States must satisfy several demands before the waterway could reopen.

Upcoming Economic Data

UK GDP and Retail Sales

Data on Thursday is expected to show the UK economy grew 1.1% on an annualised basis in the second quarter, possibly helped by lower energy prices. British retail sales were unexpectedly strong in June, helped by spending related to warm weather and the World Cup.

Labour Market Trends

Britain's labour market showed tentative signs of stabilisation in July, as recruiters stopped shedding permanent staff, according to a survey that also showed a faster rise in starting salaries.

Company Highlights

Vistry

Credit Insurance Concerns

Among single stocks, affordable homebuilder Vistry slid 7.5% after the Financial Times reported that credit insurer Allianz Trade was reducing the cover it extends to Vistry's suppliers by up to 70%, a move that could exacerbate a cash flow squeeze.

Glencore

Price Target Upgrade

Mining giant Glencore climbed 2.2% after Barclays raised its price target to 650 pence from 635 pence following strong results last week.

Plus500

Profit Growth

Plus500 climbed 5.9% after the trading platform reported a rise in half-year core profit, aided by higher trading activity.

(Reporting by Anand Gopal and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • FTSE 100 slipped 0.2% to 10,874.64, FTSE 250 gained 0.1% to 24,880.50 amid fourth straight week of gains.
  • UK GDP growth of around 1.1% year‑on‑year is expected for Q2, with ONS data already showing 1.1% in the three months to May (ons.gov.uk).
  • Vistry dropped 7.5% after news of reduced credit insurance from Allianz Trade, while Glencore (+2.2%) and Plus500 (+5.9%) reacted positively to earnings and upgrades.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were UK stock indexes subdued on Monday?
UK stock indexes were subdued as investors paused after last week's gains and awaited key earnings reports and economic data, including the upcoming GDP release.
What economic data are investors waiting for?
Investors are waiting for UK GDP data expected to show 1.1% annualized growth in the second quarter.
Which stocks were the key movers in the UK market?
Vistry dropped 7.5% after credit coverage changes, Glencore rose 2.2% after a price target upgrade, and Plus500 climbed 5.9% following positive earnings.
How did oil prices influence the UK stock market?
Oil prices edged up as optimism about reopening the Strait of Hormuz was tempered by continued negotiations and conditions from Iran.
How is the UK labour market performing?
The UK labour market showed signs of stabilisation, with no further losses in permanent staff and faster salary rises in July.

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