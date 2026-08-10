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Headlines

Ukraine kills 12 in drone strikes on Russian city of Nizhnekamsk, state media reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 10, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Geopolitics Energy

Ukraine Kills 12 in Major Drone Strike on Russian Oil Refinery in Nizhnekamsk

Details of the Drone Attack and Its Aftermath

Casualties and Immediate Impact

MOSCOW, Aug 10 (Reuters) - At least 12 people were killed and injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on industrial and civilian targets in the city of Nizhnekamsk in Russia's Tatarstan region - the site of a major oil refinery - state media reported on Monday.

Official Statements

Radmir Belyayev, the city's mayor, said in a statement on Telegram that unspecified industrial and civilian targets had been hit in the attack which he said was ongoing. 

Damage to Oil Infrastructure

The region's oil refinery, one of Russia's most technologically advanced, was hit in the attack, according to various Russian media.  In unverified videos on social media, smoke can be seen rising over what appears to be an oil refinery. Reuters was unable to independently verify the footage.

Production Statistics

Tatneft's TANECO refinery, which was hit by Ukraine in early June, processed 17 million tons of crude oil in 2024, producing 2.7 million tons of gasoline and 8.5 million tons of diesel fuel.

Official Response and Broader Context

Declaration of Mourning

Tatarstan head Rustam Minnikhanov has declared a period of mourning after the Ukrainian attack, Belyayev, the mayor, said. 

Ukraine's Ongoing Campaign

Impact on Russian Fuel Supply

Ukraine has stepped up its strikes on Russian oil refineries in recent months in a campaign which has caused fuel shortages in many parts of Russia, though authorities say that most of those initial problems have since been resolved. 

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Key Takeaways

  • The attack marks a continuation of Ukraine’s strategy to disrupt Russia’s fuel production by targeting key refineries deep within Russian territory — TANECO processes over 17 million tons of crude annually, underlining its strategic importance (pravda.com.ua).
  • June’s strike on TANECO reduced its output to only 20–50% of baseline capacity, exacerbating Russia’s petrol shortages and contributing to a multi-month decline in refining volumes — June saw processing drop to historic lows (nestcentre.org).
  • Ukraine’s refinery-targeting campaign has significantly dented Russia’s refined product output: between April and May, refined oil output fell by up to 13%, risking further fuel supply instability ahead of winter (carnegieendowment.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Nizhnekamsk, Russia?
A Ukrainian drone strike targeted industrial and civilian areas in Nizhnekamsk, resulting in at least 12 killed or injured.
Was the Nizhnekamsk oil refinery affected by the attacks?
Yes, the attack hit TANECO oil refinery, which is one of Russia's most technologically advanced oil processing facilities.
How did local authorities respond to the drone attack?
Tatarstan head Rustam Minnikhanov declared a period of mourning and emergency measures following the attack.
Has Ukraine targeted Russian oil infrastructure before?
Yes, Ukraine has stepped up strikes on Russian oil refineries in recent months, causing temporary fuel shortages.
How significant is TANECO refinery for Russia's oil production?
TANECO processed 17 million tons of crude oil in 2024, producing significant quantities of gasoline and diesel fuel.

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