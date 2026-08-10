Ukraine Kills 12 in Major Drone Strike on Russian Oil Refinery in Nizhnekamsk

Details of the Drone Attack and Its Aftermath

Casualties and Immediate Impact

MOSCOW, Aug 10 (Reuters) - At least 12 people were killed and injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on industrial and civilian targets in the city of Nizhnekamsk in Russia's Tatarstan region - the site of a major oil refinery - state media reported on Monday.

Official Statements

Radmir Belyayev, the city's mayor, said in a statement on Telegram that unspecified industrial and civilian targets had been hit in the attack which he said was ongoing.

Damage to Oil Infrastructure

The region's oil refinery, one of Russia's most technologically advanced, was hit in the attack, according to various Russian media. In unverified videos on social media, smoke can be seen rising over what appears to be an oil refinery. Reuters was unable to independently verify the footage.

Production Statistics

Tatneft's TANECO refinery, which was hit by Ukraine in early June, processed 17 million tons of crude oil in 2024, producing 2.7 million tons of gasoline and 8.5 million tons of diesel fuel.

Official Response and Broader Context

Declaration of Mourning

Tatarstan head Rustam Minnikhanov has declared a period of mourning after the Ukrainian attack, Belyayev, the mayor, said.

Ukraine's Ongoing Campaign

Impact on Russian Fuel Supply

Ukraine has stepped up its strikes on Russian oil refineries in recent months in a campaign which has caused fuel shortages in many parts of Russia, though authorities say that most of those initial problems have since been resolved.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)