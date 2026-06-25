Ukraine's Zelenskiy Approves 40-Day Campaign to Influence Russia for Peace
Main Developments in Ukraine's 40-Day Campaign
Presidential Approval and Security Consultations
June 25 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday, after consulting the head of the country's security service on strikes against Russian targets, that he had approved a 40-day campaign to 'influence' Russia to end the war against Kyiv.
Official Statement from President Zelenskiy
"I approved a 40-day operation by the Service to influence the aggressor state in order to press for an end to the war," Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram.
Background: Previous Ukrainian Strikes
Ukraine has for months engaged in waves of medium-range and long-range strikes on targets in Russia or Russian-held areas, mainly focused on the oil industry.
Reporting Attribution
(Reporting by Ron Popeski)