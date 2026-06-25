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Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he approved 40-day campaign to 'influence' Russia to end the war - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he approved 40-day campaign to 'influence' Russia to end the war

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Ukraine's Zelenskiy Approves 40-Day Campaign to Influence Russia for Peace

Main Developments in Ukraine's 40-Day Campaign

Presidential Approval and Security Consultations

June 25 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday, after consulting the head of the country's security service on strikes against Russian targets, that he had approved a 40-day campaign to 'influence' Russia to end the war against Kyiv.

Official Statement from President Zelenskiy

"I approved a 40-day operation by the Service to influence the aggressor state in order to press for an end to the war," Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram.

Background: Previous Ukrainian Strikes

Ukraine has for months engaged in waves of medium-range and long-range strikes on targets in Russia or Russian-held areas, mainly focused on the oil industry.

Reporting Attribution

(Reporting by Ron Popeski)

Key Takeaways

  • Zelenskiy authorized a 40‑day “operation to influence the aggressor state,” marking a formal launch of a strategic pressure campaign using coordinated strikes over a defined period. (apnews.com)
  • The campaign leverages Ukraine’s deep‑strike and “medium‑range” drone capabilities, which have increasingly targeted Russia’s oil refineries, ports, and logistics hubs—50‑80% of long‑range strikes now hit energy targets. (re-russia.net)
  • The intensified strikes have caused notable disruption to Russia’s oil infrastructure and export flexibility, creating cumulative pressure on its war economy and public morale. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What action did President Zelenskiy recently approve?
President Zelenskiy approved a 40-day campaign by Ukraine's security service to influence Russia to end the war.
What is the goal of the 40-day campaign by Ukraine?
The goal is to press Russia to end the war against Kyiv.
What type of strikes has Ukraine conducted during the war?
Ukraine has carried out medium and long-range strikes, mainly targeting the Russian oil industry.
How long will the approved Ukrainian operation last?
The operation is planned to last for 40 days.
Who reported on Zelenskiy's announcement?
The report on Zelenskiy's announcement was provided by Ron Popeski.

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