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Headlines

Ukraine kills 13, including child, in drone attack on Russian city of Nizhnekamsk, officials say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 10, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 10, 2026

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Banking Finance Markets Geopolitics Energy

Ukraine Drone Attack on Nizhnekamsk Kills 13 and Hits Major Oil Refinery

Details and Impact of the Nizhnekamsk Drone Attack

Civilian Casualties and Immediate Aftermath

MOSCOW, Aug 10 (Reuters) - At least 13 people were killed, including a child, and 39 injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on industrial and civilian targets in the city of Nizhnekamsk, authorities said on Monday, one of the heaviest civilian tolls in Russia in months.

Strike on Tatneft's TANECO Oil Refinery

Ukraine's military said it had hit Tatneft's TANECO oil refinery in the Tatarstan region, about 800 km (497 miles) east of Moscow, adding that a fire was recorded at the facility.

Russian Response and Investigation

Russian investigators said they had opened a criminal case into what they qualified as a terrorist attack, saying in a statement that Ukraine had struck residential areas and that a child was among those civilians killed.

Official Statements and Mourning Period

The head of Russia's Tatarstan region, Rustam Minnikhanov, has declared a period of mourning, Radmir Belyayev, the mayor of Nizhnekamsk, said in a statement on Telegram. 

Visual Evidence of the Attack

In verified videos by Reuters on social media, smoke can be seen rising over the oil refinery. 

Background on the TANECO Refinery

Production Capacity and Previous Attacks

The TANECO refinery, which was also hit by Ukraine in early June, processed 17 million tons of crude oil in 2024, producing 2.7 million tons of gasoline and 8.5 million tons of diesel fuel.

Wider Campaign Against Russian Oil Infrastructure

Ukrainian Strategy and Russian Fuel Shortages

Ukraine has stepped up its strikes on Russian oil refineries in recent months in a campaign that has caused fuel shortages in many parts of Russia, although authorities say that most of those initial problems have since been resolved. 

Ukraine's Stated Objectives

Ukraine says it wants to bring the price of Russia's war home to ordinary Russians. Moscow has imported fuel from overseas to help bolster supplies.

Other Recent Attacks in the Region

Incidents in Kharkiv and Belgorod

On Sunday, both sides accused each other of lethal attacks. Three people were killed and 37 wounded in a Russian attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, where a multi-storey apartment block was hit, while authorities in Russia's Belgorod said five were killed and 25 wounded by a Ukrainian drone attack.

Claims Regarding Civilian Targets

Ukraine and Russia have repeatedly said they do not target civilians.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Gleb Stolyarov/Andrew Osborn; Editing by Andrew Osborn and Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • The attack struck both industrial and civilian targets in Nizhnekamsk, including Tatneft’s TANECO refinery, reigniting a fire at the facility.
  • At least 13 killed (including a child) and dozens injured; Russian authorities have launched a terrorism investigation and declared a mourning period.
  • The strike forms part of Ukraine’s intensified campaign against Russian energy infrastructure, which has already disrupted about 17 % of Russia’s refining capacity and triggered fuel shortages domestically and internationally.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Nizhnekamsk during the Ukrainian drone attack?
At least 13 people, including a child, were killed and 39 injured when Ukrainian drones attacked industrial and civilian targets in Nizhnekamsk.
Which facility was targeted in the Nizhnekamsk drone attack?
Ukraine targeted Tatneft's TANECO oil refinery in Nizhnekamsk's Tatarstan region during the attack.
How significant was the impact of Ukraine's drone strike on Russia?
The drone attack resulted in one of the heaviest civilian tolls in Russia in recent months and hit a major oil refinery, affecting fuel supplies.
How has Russia responded to the Ukrainian drone attack?
Russian authorities opened a criminal terrorism case and declared a mourning period in Tatarstan following the attack.
Has the TANECO refinery been targeted before?
Yes, the TANECO refinery had also been hit by Ukrainian forces in early June.

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