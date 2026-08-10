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Lilly's weight-loss pill gets UK regulator's nod - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Lilly's weight-loss pill gets UK regulator's nod

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 10, 2026

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Eli Lilly's Foundayo Weight-Loss Pill Approved by UK Medicines Regulator

UK Approval and Market Context

Regulatory Authorization

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The British medicines regulator on Monday authorised Eli Lilly's pill Foundayo for weight management and type 2 diabetes, becoming Europe's first country to do so.

Comparison with Competitors

Market Momentum in the U.S.

Lilly's GLP-1 tablet, a once-daily drug that targets the GLP-1 hormone, has been gaining momentum in the U.S. since its approval and launch in April, but it still lags rival Novo Nordisk's Wegovy pill.

Availability in the UK

"Whilst this tablet is approved for use in the UK, it is not available currently via the NHS," the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, or MHRA, said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo)

Key Takeaways

  • Foundayo (orforglipron), Lilly’s daily oral GLP‑1 weight‑loss tablet, received MHRA approval in the UK on June 11, 2026—the first such approval in Europe—even though Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide (Wegovy) tablet also secured approval on the same day. (gov.uk)
  • The MHRA emphasised that despite approval, Foundayo is not yet on the NHS; access will depend on NICE evaluation and established NHS processes. (gov.uk)
  • In the U.S., Foundayo was approved by the FDA in April 2026 as the only GLP‑1 pill that can be taken anytime with or without food, achieving up to ~11% weight loss in trials, and is available via LillyDirect starting at $25/month. (lilly.gcs-web.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Foundayo?
Foundayo is a once-daily GLP-1 tablet by Eli Lilly for weight management and type 2 diabetes.
Which regulator approved Lilly's Foundayo pill?
The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved the pill.
Is Foundayo available through the NHS?
No, Foundayo is not currently available via the NHS despite being approved.
How does Foundayo compare to Novo Nordisk's Wegovy?
Foundayo is approved in the UK but still lags behind Novo Nordisk's Wegovy pill in market presence.
When was Foundayo launched in the U.S.?
Foundayo was launched in the U.S. in April after gaining approval there.

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