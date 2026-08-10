Eli Lilly's Foundayo Weight-Loss Pill Approved by UK Medicines Regulator

UK Approval and Market Context

Regulatory Authorization

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The British medicines regulator on Monday authorised Eli Lilly's pill Foundayo for weight management and type 2 diabetes, becoming Europe's first country to do so.

Comparison with Competitors

Market Momentum in the U.S.

Lilly's GLP-1 tablet, a once-daily drug that targets the GLP-1 hormone, has been gaining momentum in the U.S. since its approval and launch in April, but it still lags rival Novo Nordisk's Wegovy pill.

Availability in the UK

"Whilst this tablet is approved for use in the UK, it is not available currently via the NHS," the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, or MHRA, said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo)