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Yemeni military says Houthi attack on Mocha kills 7, wounds 30 - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Yemeni military says Houthi attack on Mocha kills 7, wounds 30

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 10, 2026

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Yemeni Military Reports 7 Killed, 30 Injured in Houthi Attack on Mocha Port

Details of the Houthi Attack on Mocha Port

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Yemeni military said seven people including military personnel and civilians were killed and 30 others wounded in a Houthi attack on the Red Sea port city of Mocha, civilian infrastructure and armed forces.

Casualties and Official Statement

"Four members of the armed forces and three civilians have been killed, and 30 others injured," the Yemeni military said in a statement early on Monday.

Defense Response

Air Defenses and Interceptions

Air defences intercepted and shot down 11 Houthi drones that participated in the attack, the military said.

Houthi Perspective and Claims

Media Coverage

Footage shown by Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV showed the launch of several ballistic missiles and drones, which Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a post on Telegram targeted Saudi troop concentrations and weapons depots.

Targeted Areas

Residential Neighborhoods

The Yemeni military said the Houthi attacks had also targeted residential neighbourhoods in Mocha.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba, Mohammed Ghobari and Yasmine Ghania; Editing by Edmund Klamann, Chris Reese and Tom Hogue)

Key Takeaways

  • The Houthi attack on Mocha underscores continued escalation in targeting civilian infrastructure and port cities amid Yemen’s longstanding conflict (Human rights groups have documented repeated attacks on civilian infrastructure during the war) (hrw.org).
  • Intercepting 11 drones signals notable air-defense capability by Yemeni military despite ongoing conflict, highlighting technological dimensions of the war.
  • This attack follows other recent escalations in the region, including increased Houthi drone and missile activity in the Red Sea and strikes on Saudi targets, raising fears of broader regional spillover (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed and injured in the Houthi attack on Mocha?
Seven people including four military personnel and three civilians were killed, and 30 others were wounded.
What methods did the Houthis use in the attack on Mocha?
The Houthis used ballistic missiles and drones in the attack, according to the military and Houthi spokesperson.
Which areas were targeted in the Houthi attack on Mocha?
The attack targeted civilian infrastructure, armed forces, residential neighborhoods, and reportedly Saudi troop concentrations and weapons depots.
Did Yemeni air defenses respond to the attack?
Yes, air defenses intercepted and shot down 11 Houthi drones involved in the attack.
Who reported and confirmed the details of the attack?
The Yemeni military and Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree, as well as media outlets like Al Masirah TV, reported details of the attack.

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