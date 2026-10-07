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Germany's Merz warns extremism entering parliaments after AfD wins key state post

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Finance Politics Germany Parliament Elections

Germany's Merz Warns of Extremism After AfD Wins Saxony-Anhalt Post

AfD Victory Sparks Political Tensions in Germany

By Miranda Murray

BERLIN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned that extremism was entering the country's legislatures on Wednesday after a member of the far-right Alternative for Germany was elected president of the state parliament in Saxony-Anhalt.

Political Reactions and Calls for Non-Cooperation

He also urged other politicians not to cooperate with the AfD after the tallies showed lawmakers from the far left and other parties had helped to vote Tobias Rausch in on Tuesday after his party won the most seats in last month's state election.

The AfD's success in the eastern state has put Merz's government under pressure and raised questions about the usefulness of the "firewall" custom among mainstream parties that forbids them from entering a coalition with the AfD or using their help to pass policy measures.

Speculation Over CDU Involvement

Rausch's election has fuelled speculation that some lawmakers from Merz's own CDU — whom the AfD has been courting — may have supported Rausch, although there is no evidence as the ballot was secret.

Secret Ballot and Accusations of Extremism

Merz's Warning Against Extremist Influence

SECRET BALLOT

"Extremism is forcefully making its way into our parliaments," said Merz, warning that any lawmaker who helped the AfD was "playing the extremists' game and undermining credibility".

"In any case, this is incompatible with the values ​​of my party, the CDU," added Merz, who challenged the idea that his Christian Democrats voted for the AfD's candidate.

Vote Breakdown and Party Alliances

Rausch secured 48 votes, more than expected, suggesting he attracted support not only from his own party and the far-left BSW - totalling 44 votes - but also from at least four other lawmakers.

The BSW, whose founder has vowed to end the "firewall idiocy", pledged ahead of the vote to support the AfD, with whom it shares a hostility to mass immigration and desire to end Russia sanctions.

Both parties used their new majority in the state parliament to immediately introduce a motion calling for Germany to halt military and financial support for Ukraine and lift sanctions on Russia.

Ongoing Investigations and Political Fallout

Merz said it was up to the state parliamentary groups to determine if it would be possible to find out what happened in the secret ballot, while cautioning against jumping to conclusions as he warned of political "false flag operations".

"We are dealing with at least two - or rather, three - factions in the Saxony-Anhalt state parliament that are doing everything they can to undermine the cohesion of our democracy," said Merz in reference to the AfD, BSW and far-left Left party.

Coalition Demands and Next Steps

Merz's coalition partners, the Social Democrats, have demanded clarification from the CDU, and federal parliamentary group leader Matthias Miersch said he planned to address the matter during a coalition meeting on Wednesday evening.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray and Andreas Rinke; Editing by Matthias Williams and Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Chancellor Merz condemned the entry of extremism into legislatures after AfD’s Tobias Rausch secured the state parliament presidency, stressing that assisting the AfD undermines democratic values (elpais.com).
  • Rausch’s 48‑vote win exceeded expectations, suggesting support from AfD allies and at least four other legislators, raising concerns about breaches in the traditional 'firewall' consensus among mainstream parties (reutersconnect.com).
  • The longstanding German political 'firewall'—a cordon sanitaire against collaboration with the AfD—is under strain amid the AfD’s rising strength in eastern states, prompting debate over its sustainability (amp.dw.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Chancellor Friedrich Merz warn about extremism in German parliaments?
Merz warned about extremism entering legislatures after a member of the far-right AfD was elected president of Saxony-Anhalt’s state parliament.
What is the significance of the AfD's win in Saxony-Anhalt?
The AfD's victory has increased pressure on Merz's government and questioned the effectiveness of mainstream parties' 'firewall' against cooperation with AfD.
How did Tobias Rausch secure the president post?
Tobias Rausch won with 48 votes, suggesting support not just from AfD and BSW, but also at least four lawmakers from other parties.
What immediate actions did the new majority in Saxony-Anhalt's parliament take?
The AfD and BSW coalition introduced a motion to halt German military and financial support for Ukraine and lift sanctions on Russia.
What concerns do Merz and his coalition partners have after the AfD’s success?
They are concerned about the integrity of parliamentary coalitions and demand clarification on possible CDU support for the AfD candidate.

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