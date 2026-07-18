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China says it will take measures on UK's nationalisation of British Steel - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China says it will take measures on UK's nationalisation of British Steel

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 18, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 18, 2026

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China Warns of Action Over UK Nationalisation of Chinese-Owned British Steel

China's Response to UK Nationalisation of British Steel

July 18 (Reuters) - China's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that it would closely monitor the United Kingdom's nationalisation of Chinese steelmaker-owned British Steel and will take appropriate measures to safeguard legitimate rights and interests if warranted.

Background: UK Nationalises British Steel

Britain nationalised British Steel on Thursday, fully taking over the loss-making company that was previously owned by Chinese private steelmaker Jingye on national security grounds.

Chinese Reaction and Concerns

"The issue has drawn widespread attention in China," the foreign ministry said in a statement.    

Impact on Investment Climate and Credibility

"How Britain handles the matter will directly affect Chinese investors' confidence in the UK's investment climate and shape public perceptions in China of the British government's credibility," it said.

Calls for Compensation and Mutually Acceptable Solutions

The ministry also urged Britain to seek a mutually acceptable solution, including arrangements for compensation.

Jingye Steel's Demand for Compensation

Jingye Steel said last week it wants Britain to compensate it for the loss incurred through its investment in British Steel.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • China “firmly opposes and is strongly dissatisfied” with UK nationalisation of British Steel, citing damage to Chinese firms’ investor confidence in the UK. (en.people.cn)
  • China urges the UK to respect market principles, international rules, and the China‑UK bilateral investment agreement, calling for fair, non‑discriminatory treatment and compensation. (en.people.cn)
  • China will closely monitor developments, support legal recourse by Chinese enterprises, and is prepared to take necessary or resolute measures to safeguard legitimate rights and interests. (en.people.cn)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the UK nationalise British Steel?
The UK nationalised British Steel, previously owned by China's Jingye, on national security grounds.
How has China responded to the UK's action on British Steel?
China's Foreign Ministry said it would monitor the situation closely and may take measures to safeguard its interests.
What concerns did China raise about the nationalisation?
China raised concerns about investor confidence and the UK's investment climate, urging a mutually acceptable solution.
Is Jingye Steel seeking compensation for British Steel?
Yes, Jingye Steel stated it wants Britain to compensate it for the loss incurred through its investment.

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