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Finance

UK's IP Group gets sweetened takeover offer from top investor Railpen

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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IP Group Gets Enhanced Takeover Offer from Railpen, Its Biggest Investor

Details of the Improved Takeover Bid

Background and Offer History

July 17 (Reuters) - Railpen, the largest shareholder in Britain's IP Group, said on Friday it has made a sweetened takeover offer for the early-stage science investor, nearly a month after IP Group rejected an earlier approach.

Latest Proposal Highlights

• Under the latest proposal, IP Group shareholders would receive 61 pence per share in cash, up from 59 pence per share earlier, and a share of the company's entire Oxford Nanopore Technologies stake, valued at 10.6 pence per IP Group share.

Contingent Value Right

• Shareholders would also receive a contingent value right of up to 11.3 pence per share tied to an increase in the value of IP Group's stake in Metsera — a clinical-stage biotech firm — by the end of 2029.

Valuation and Premium

• Excluding the contingent portion, the offer implies a value of about 71.6 pence per IP Group share, representing a premium of about 10.8% to their last close of 64.6 pence on Friday.

Stakeholder Information

• Railpen, which manages more than £34 billion ($45.74 billion) in assets for railway pension schemes, holds an 18.4% stake in IP Group.

Response from IP Group

• IP Group rejected the last offer on June 23 saying it "materially undervalued" the company. Prior to that, Railpen had approached IP Group three times.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7434 pounds)

(Reporting by Anusha Shah in Bengaluru and Kanjyik Ghosh in Barcelona; Editing by Vijay Kishore and Jonathan Ananda)

Key Takeaways

  • Offer increased from 59p to 61p cash, includes Oxford Nanopore stake valued at 10.6p per share
  • Adds a contingent value right up to 11.3p tied to growth in Metsera’s NAV by end‑2029
  • Ex‑contingent offer values IP Group at ~71.6p per share, ~10.8% premium to the 64.6p close on July 17

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Railpen's latest offer for IP Group?
Railpen offered 61p per share in cash, Oxford Nanopore stake, and up to 11.3p per share tied to Metsera value increase.
How does the new offer compare to Railpen's previous bid?
The new offer is up from 59p per share and now includes more value through the Oxford Nanopore stake and a Metsera contingent right.
Why did IP Group reject the earlier offers from Railpen?
IP Group rejected prior offers, stating they 'materially undervalued' the company.
What premium does Railpen's latest offer represent?
The revised offer implies a premium of about 10.8% to IP Group's last closing price.
What stake does Railpen currently hold in IP Group?
Railpen is the largest shareholder and holds an 18.4% stake in IP Group.

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