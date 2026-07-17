GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Boeing keeps 20-year forecast for jet demand steady, shrugs off Iran war impact - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Boeing keeps 20-year forecast for jet demand steady, shrugs off Iran war impact

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Aerospace Aviation

Boeing Maintains 20-Year Aircraft Demand Outlook, Downplays Iran Impact

Boeing's 20-Year Market Forecast and Industry Trends

By Dan Catchpole

Boeing's Global Aircraft Demand Projections

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 18 (Reuters) - Boeing maintained its forecast for strong global demand for new commercial aircraft over the next 20 years, according to the U.S. planemaker's market projection released in England on Saturday, ahead of the Farnborough Airshow. 

The U.S. planemaker's forecast was almost identical to its 2025 outlook. Boeing forecast industry-wide global deliveries of 43,625 new jetliners and freighters around the world from 2026 through 2045 --  33,545 single-aisle jets, 7,715 widebody aircraft, 930 factory-built freighters and 1,435 regional jets. 

Comparison with Airbus and Global Factors

This month, Boeing's European rival Airbus trimmed its projection by 1% to 42,060 new aircraft, citing the Iran war and trade tensions.

Passenger and Cargo Traffic Growth

Boeing expects air passenger traffic growth of about 2.3% this year, less than half of last year's growth rate of 5.3%. It expects growth to rebound to 6%-7% in 2027 and 5%-6% in 2028.

Long-Term Traffic and Fleet Expansion

"Our outlook is that passenger traffic globally will be where it would have been by the end of 2028," Boeing Commercial Marketing Vice President Darren Hulst told reporters. He described the current slowdown as different from the multi-year demand shock caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boeing expects passenger traffic to grow 4% annually over the next 20 years, with cargo traffic rising 3.7%, the jet fleet expanding 3% and the world economy growing 2.5%.

Production Constraints and Aircraft Supply

Demand for new aircraft continues to grow faster than planemakers can deliver new jets. Passenger traffic last year had rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, but deliveries of new jets remained below the 2018 output, Hulst said. 

Aircraft Undersupply and Market Implications

The company estimates an undersupply of close to 2,000 aircraft entering 2026, with the single-aisle shortfall unlikely to clear until around the end of the decade and widebody shortages likely to persist into the early 2030s.

Replacement vs. Growth Demand

The outlook assumes a roughly even split between replacement and growth demand. Boeing projects 21,475 deliveries will replace older jets and 22,150 will support fleet expansion. The global fleet is expected to rise from about 28,000 aircraft in 2025 to 50,000 by 2045, with new-generation aircraft growing from 32% of the fleet to 92%.

Regional Market Shares and Industry Challenges

China is expected to account for 21% of deliveries, followed by Eurasia at 20%, North America and South/Southeast Asia at 19% each, the Middle East and Africa at 10%, Latin America at 6% and Oceania/Northeast Asia at 5%.

Manufacturing and Certification Issues

Boeing's forecast reflects a market recovering from repeated shocks but still constrained by manufacturing capacity and supply-chain fragility. Boeing also faces certification delays on key programs including the 737 MAX 7 and 10 and the 777-9.

Long-Term Demand Drivers

Hulst said the long-term demand picture remains supported by trade, tourism, migration and airline network expansion.

"The reason why we travel and the reason why goods move isn't changing," he said.

(Reporting by Dan Catchpole in Seattle; Editing by David Gregorio)

Key Takeaways

  • Boeing projects industry‑wide demand of 43,625 jetliner and freighter deliveries from 2026‑2045, mirroring its 2025 forecast; single‑aisle jets dominate with 33,545 units.
  • Contrasting Airbus’s 1% cut to 42,060 deliveries due to the Iran war and trade tensions, Boeing remains bullish, emphasizing stable long‑term traffic growth and structural demand drivers.
  • A substantial supply shortfall—around 2,000 aircraft entering 2026—is expected to persist through the decade as deliveries lag behind rebounding passenger traffic growth.

Frequently Asked Questions

What growth rates does Boeing expect for passenger and cargo traffic?
Boeing expects passenger traffic to grow 4% annually and cargo traffic to grow 3.7% per year over the next 20 years.
Which regions are expected to lead in aircraft deliveries?
China (21%), Eurasia (20%), North America and South/Southeast Asia (19% each), with other regions following.
What challenges does Boeing's outlook highlight?
Boeing points to ongoing supply chain constraints, manufacturing capacity limits, and certification delays for key aircraft models.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK's IP Group gets sweetened takeover offer from top investor Railpen

UK's IP Group gets sweetened takeover offer from top investor Railpen

Image for Clariant rejects Dow Europe's $1.3 billion competition law claim

Clariant rejects Dow Europe's $1.3 billion competition law claim

Image for French internet service providers told to block access to Polymarket

French internet service providers told to block access to Polymarket

Image for Venice braces for protests as U.S. ambassador Fertitta arrives on superyacht

Venice braces for protests as U.S. ambassador Fertitta arrives on superyacht

Image for France, Germany expand defence partnership as Europe seeks more military autonomy

France, Germany expand defence partnership as Europe seeks more military autonomy

Image for Chipmakers and other high-flying stocks slide as AI trade wobbles

Chipmakers and other high-flying stocks slide as AI trade wobbles

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Exclusive-Latvia in talks with strategic investor for ailing airBaltic, PM says
Exclusive-Latvia in talks with strategic investor for ailing airBaltic, PM says
Image for Aston Martin in talks to raise new funding, Bloomberg News reports
Aston Martin in talks to raise new funding, Bloomberg News reports
Image for Germany detains Moldovan for flying spy drone over arms maker KNDS, source says
Germany detains Moldovan for flying spy drone over arms maker KNDS, source says
Image for Zelenskiy shakes up national security post as protesters rally for second day
Zelenskiy shakes up national security post as protesters rally for second day
Image for EU plans measures to help EU banks build scale and compete with US rivals
EU plans measures to help EU banks build scale and compete with US rivals
Image for Apple closes in on Nvidia in race for world's most valuable company
Apple closes in on Nvidia in race for world's most valuable company
Image for Fuel crisis, attacks in Azov Sea tighten squeeze on Russian farmers
Fuel crisis, attacks in Azov Sea tighten squeeze on Russian farmers
Image for Why Risk Management and Compliance Are Becoming Fintech’s Competitive Advantage
Why Risk Management and Compliance Are Becoming Fintech’s Competitive Advantage
Image for UK finance firms sharpen staff scrutiny as new misconduct regime looms
UK finance firms sharpen staff scrutiny as new misconduct regime looms
Image for Botswana says Anglo picks De Beers buyer, weighs options for "optimal structure"
Botswana says Anglo picks De Beers buyer, weighs options for "optimal structure"
Image for Chanel says it is cooperating in Italy labour probe, has cut ties with subcontractor
Chanel says it is cooperating in Italy labour probe, has cut ties with subcontractor
Image for Cricket-Flower rules himself out of contention as England test head coach
Cricket-Flower rules himself out of contention as England test head coach
View All Finance Posts