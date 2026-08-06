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Armenian church leader to go on trial in widening confrontation with government - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Armenian church leader to go on trial in widening confrontation with government

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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Politics Religion Armenia International Justice

Armenian Apostolic Church Leader and Clergy Face Trial in Government Dispute

Escalating Tensions Between Church and State in Armenia

By Lucy Papachristou

Background of the Legal Challenge

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The head of the Apostolic Church in Armenia, widely regarded as the world's first Christian nation, and six other senior clerics will go on trial on Friday in the latest escalation of a bitter struggle with the government of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Catholicos Karekin II, who has led the Church since 1999, is accused alongside the other defendants of failing to comply with a civil court order temporarily reinstating a bishop whom the Church had defrocked. They face up to two years in prison if convicted.

The case is the most significant legal challenge yet to the leadership of the Apostolic Church, a powerful institution in Armenia that traces the country's adoption of Christianity to 301 AD.

Context of Church-State Relations

It comes amid deepening tensions between church and state over Pashinyan's leadership and his handling of peace talks with Azerbaijan after a series of wars dating back to the 1980s.

Pashinyan, re-elected in June, has won strong backing from the European Union as he tries to steer Armenia closer to the West and away from Russia's orbit.

Allegations of Political Motivation

But opposition politicians, church leaders and civil society groups say the prosecution of the Catholicos is politically motivated, and part of a wider crackdown on government critics.

Anna Melikyan, a lawyer at Protection of Rights Without Borders, an Armenian non-profit group, said the case violated the constitutional independence of the Apostolic Church.

"This is a clear interference of the executive power in church affairs," she said.

"There are a lot of concerns about the independence of the judiciary in Armenia...and with certain politically sensitive cases, including cases against the church or clergy, these concerns become very strong."

Government Response and Accusations

Pashinyan's office and the prosecutor's office did not respond to requests for comment.Pashinyan has repeatedly called for Karekin's resignation and accused the Apostolic Church, without presenting evidence, of acting as a proxy for foreign powers, namely Russia. The Church denies that.

Senior Clergy and Political Opposition

Church's Role and Recent Arrests

SENIOR CLERGY CALL FOR PM'S RESIGNATION

The Apostolic Church, which is distinct from both the Orthodox and Catholic churches, counts millions of followers in Armenia and around the world. Church officials say the arrests of several clergymen in recent years have been politically motivated.

The Case of Bishop Gevorg Saroyan

The trial stems from the case of Gevorg Saroyan, a bishop who was defrocked after the Church accused him of abusing his authority and neglecting his duties. Saroyan had publicly called for Karekin's resignation and aligned himself with Pashinyan.

Protests and Wider Political Crackdown

Two years ago, another prominent cleric, Bagrat Galstanyan — who is now under house arrest awaiting trial — led street protests against Pashinyan over territorial concessions made to Azerbaijan. The Catholicos himself has echoed calls for the prime minister to step down.

"Pashinyan started viewing the Church as a political threat, as an institution that could support the opposition and different political parties to come to power," said Tigran Grigoryan, director of the Regional Centre for Democracy and Security think tank in Yerevan.

Pattern of Selective Justice

Grigoryan said the case against the clerics fit into a broader pattern of selective justice pursued by Pashinyan's government, which has seen leading opposition figures detained and some of their assets seized by the state.

One prominent archbishop was given two years in prison in October after calling for regime change in a media interview, while several other priests are awaiting trial on similar charges.

(Reporting by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • The trial marks the most significant legal challenge to the Armenian Apostolic Church’s autonomy in decades, amid growing state efforts to limit its influence (pscrp.com).
  • Analysts view the confrontation as rooted in Armenia’s geopolitical shift toward the West, with the church seen as aligning with traditional, Russia-linked identity narratives (eurasianet.org).
  • International observers and civil society warn the prosecution may undermine constitutional separation of church and state and erode religious freedom (civilnet.am)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is going on trial in Armenia?
Catholicos Karekin II and six other senior clerics from the Armenian Apostolic Church are going on trial.
What are the charges against the church leaders?
They are accused of failing to comply with a court order reinstating a defrocked bishop.
Why is the Armenian government in conflict with the Apostolic Church?
The conflict stems from tensions over Prime Minister Pashinyan's leadership and alleged political interference in church affairs.
What could be the consequences if the church leaders are convicted?
They face up to two years in prison if found guilty.
Who is Gevorg Saroyan and why is his case significant?
Gevorg Saroyan is a bishop defrocked by the church, whose reinstatement order sparked the court case against the clerics.

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