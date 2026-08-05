Rubio, Miliband Discuss Europe’s Security Role and Support for Ukraine in Washington

Main Discussions and Key Issues

Europe’s Security Role

WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband discussed the importance of Europe taking a greater role in its security during a meeting in Washington on Wednesday, the State Department said in a statement.

Support for Ukraine

Agenda and Priorities

Rubio told reporters before the meeting that Ukraine would also be on the agenda. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has ratcheted up appeals to allies for more air defense missiles as Russia escalates ballistic missile strikes.

UK’s Commitment

Miliband planned to underline that Ukraine's security is inseparable from European and transatlantic security, and to reiterate the UK's commitment to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes, his ministry said.

Other Regional and Global Security Concerns

Strait of Hormuz and Iran

The State Department said the two also reiterated their shared commitment to safe transit in the Strait of Hormuz and ensuring that Iran never develops or obtains a nuclear weapon.In a statement issued before the meeting, Miliband underscored the importance of reopening the Gulf waterway to ease Britain's cost of living crisis. He said he would also raise the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Humanitarian Situation in Gaza

He said he would also raise the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Diplomatic Engagements

Previous Meetings

It was Miliband's second meeting with Rubio after a brief introduction at the ASEAN meeting in Manila in July.

World Bank Discussions

Meeting with Ajay Banga

Miliband, Britain's governor on the board of the World Bank, is also due to meet the multilateral development bank's president, Ajay Banga, during his quick visit to Washington, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Muvija M, Ismail Shakil and Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Cynthia Osterman)