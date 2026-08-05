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Rubio, Miliband discuss Ukraine war, Europe taking greater role in its own security - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Rubio, Miliband discuss Ukraine war, Europe taking greater role in its own security

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Rubio, Miliband Discuss Europe’s Security Role and Support for Ukraine in Washington

Main Discussions and Key Issues

Europe’s Security Role

WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband discussed the importance of Europe taking a greater role in its security during a meeting in Washington on Wednesday, the State Department said in a statement.

Support for Ukraine

Agenda and Priorities

Rubio told reporters before the meeting that Ukraine would also be on the agenda. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has ratcheted up appeals to allies for more air defense missiles as Russia escalates ballistic missile strikes.

UK’s Commitment

Miliband planned to underline that Ukraine's security is inseparable from European and transatlantic security, and to reiterate the UK's commitment to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes, his ministry said.

Other Regional and Global Security Concerns

Strait of Hormuz and Iran

The State Department said the two also reiterated their shared commitment to safe transit in the Strait of Hormuz and ensuring that Iran never develops or obtains a nuclear weapon.In a statement issued before the meeting, Miliband underscored the importance of reopening the Gulf waterway to ease Britain's cost of living crisis. He said he would also raise the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Humanitarian Situation in Gaza

He said he would also raise the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Diplomatic Engagements

Previous Meetings

It was Miliband's second meeting with Rubio after a brief introduction at the ASEAN meeting in Manila in July.

World Bank Discussions

Meeting with Ajay Banga

Miliband, Britain's governor on the board of the World Bank, is also due to meet the multilateral development bank's president, Ajay Banga, during his quick visit to Washington, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Muvija M, Ismail Shakil and Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • Rubio and Miliband agreed Europe must enhance its own security role alongside transatlantic cooperation, reinforcing NATO and collective defense commitments. (time.com)
  • Ukraine featured prominently, with Zelenskiy’s appeals for air‑defense missiles amid intensified Russian ballistic missile strikes driving focus. (apnews.com)
  • They emphasized maintaining safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz, preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, and addressed the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Rubio and Miliband discuss in Washington?
They discussed Europe taking greater responsibility for its own security, the Ukraine war, and regional stability.
How is the UK supporting Ukraine?
The UK reiterated its commitment to stand with Ukraine and highlighted the need for ongoing support in the face of Russian attacks.
What issues were raised regarding the Strait of Hormuz?
Rubio and Miliband reiterated their commitment to safe transit and preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons.
Why is reopening the Gulf waterway important to the UK?
Miliband said reopening the Gulf waterway would help ease Britain's cost of living crisis.
Who else will Miliband meet during his visit to Washington?
Miliband is also scheduled to meet Ajay Banga, president of the World Bank.

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