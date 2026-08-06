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Bosnia's UNESCO Vjetrenica 'wind cave' provides heatwave relief - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bosnia's UNESCO Vjetrenica 'wind cave' provides heatwave relief

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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headlines Tourism UNESCO Environment Europe

Bosnia's Vjetrenica UNESCO Wind Cave Provides Cool Refuge for Tourists

By Daria Sito-Sucic

Exploring the Wonders of Vjetrenica Cave in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Location and Unique Climate of Vjetrenica

RAVNO, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Aug 6 (Reuters) - As southern Bosnia sweltered in 40 degree Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), tourists have taken shelter in the constantly cool temperatures of the UNESCO-listed Vjetrenica cave.

Vjetrenica, which means wind cave, is located in the south of Bosnia and Herzegovina, about 25 km (15 miles) north of the Adriatic town of Dubrovnik, where cruise liners in high season arrive daily with thousands of visitors.

Environmental Sensitivity and Visitor Management

Numbers allowed to visit the cave are limited because of the sensitivity of the environment. Its constant 11 degrees Celsius (52 F) temperature year-round has made it a refuge for biodiversity as well as for humans.

Tourist Experience Inside the Cave

Visitor groups of a maximum of 80 at a time explore some of the 7.5 km labyrinth of dark corridors and spacious chambers, where legend says fairies used to dance all the way down to the Adriatic Sea. 

"Initially when we are entering the cave, it's a nice wind and then it's very cold and it does not only give a cool for your eyes but also for your body," said Ranjithkumar Rajendran, a neurobiologist based in Germany, who visited the cave with his family.

"It's literally like free air conditioning," said Mila Jankovic, a young Serb living in England.

Vjetrenica's Role in Biodiversity and Conservation

Increasing Popularity During Heatwaves

Davor Bakovic, director of the Vjetrenica public institution that manages the cave, said increasingly intense summer heatwaves had meant that more than half of last year's 21,000 visitors to the cave arrived during the summer months. 

Scientific Efforts and Unique Species

He also said Vjetrenica was working with scientific organisations to try to protect the biodiversity of the cave, which has been home to hundreds of organisms.

The most famous is Proteus anguinus, the European blind cave salamander that can live up to 100 years.

(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • The UNESCO‑listed Vjetrenica Cave provides relief during intense heatwaves with its year‑round cool ~11 °C temperatures—tourism surges in summer months.
  • Vjetrenica is a global hotspot for subterranean biodiversity: over 230 taxa, many endemic and some described first here, including the blind olm salamander.
  • The olm (Proteus anguinus), a neotenic cave salamander found in Vjetrenica, can live over 100 years and remains a subject of aging research.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the temperature inside Vjetrenica cave year-round?
Vjetrenica cave maintains a constant temperature of 11°C (52°F) throughout the year.
Why are visitor numbers to Vjetrenica cave limited?
Visitor numbers are limited to protect the cave’s sensitive environment and its biodiversity.
Where is Vjetrenica cave located?
Vjetrenica cave is in southern Bosnia and Herzegovina, about 25 km north of Dubrovnik.
What species is Vjetrenica cave famous for?
The cave is home to Proteus anguinus, the European blind cave salamander.
Why do tourists visit Vjetrenica cave during heatwaves?
Tourists visit for its cool temperatures, offering relief from intense summer heatwaves.

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