GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Peace in Ukraine unlikely to be reached soon, Polish PM says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Peace in Ukraine unlikely to be reached soon, Polish PM says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Politics Global News security

Polish PM: Peace in Ukraine Unlikely Soon, Conflict May Extend to Winter

Polish Prime Minister Discusses Ongoing Ukraine Conflict and Regional Security

WARSAW, July 14 (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday it seemed very unlikely that peace in Ukraine would be reached soon and he expected Russia to extend the conflict at least until the winter.

Diplomatic Consultations with International Leaders

He said he had discussed the situation with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Assessment of Peace Prospects

"At this point, it seems unlikely that a ceasefire or peace agreement will be reached in the near future, given the rigid stance of Russia and Putin," Tusk told journalists in Paris.

Expectations of Escalation

"Everyone expects an escalation of actions from Russia at this time, and it's quite likely that Russia will want to prolong this war at least until the winter."

Military Preparedness and Regional Security Measures

Tusk said Poland would host military exercises with French and British troops in the autumn so that they can be prepared to ensure security for Ukraine and the region after a peace agreement or ceasefire is eventually reached.

Details of Upcoming Military Exercises

"These will be exercises that prepare the entire coalition (of the willing) gathered today in Paris for such real security guarantees for Ukraine, but also for the region," he said.

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Karol Badohal; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Tusk sees little chance of near‑term peace due to Russia’s rigid stance and expects conflict to last until winter. (en.wikipedia.org)
  • Poland plans autumn military drills with French and British forces to bolster readiness for Ukraine’s security after a future ceasefire. (gov.pl)
  • Poland continues strengthening NATO’s eastern flank amid enduring tensions from exercises like Zapad‑2025 and concerns over Russian escalation. (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the Polish Prime Minister believe peace in Ukraine is unlikely soon?
He cites Russia's rigid stance and expectations of escalated actions, making a ceasefire or peace agreement unlikely in the near future.
What discussions has the Polish PM had about Ukraine?
Donald Tusk discussed the Ukraine situation with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
What steps is Poland taking regarding Ukraine's security?
Poland will host military exercises with French and British troops in autumn to prepare for providing security guarantees for Ukraine and the region.
How long does the Polish PM expect the Ukraine conflict to last?
He expects Russia to prolong the conflict at least until the winter.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Government change will not impact Ukraine's EU integration, deputy PM says

Government change will not impact Ukraine's EU integration, deputy PM says

Image for China urges Europe to stop backing 'illegal' South China Sea ruling to avoid harming ties

China urges Europe to stop backing 'illegal' South China Sea ruling to avoid harming ties

Image for Global investors turn most bullish since February, BofA survey shows

Global investors turn most bullish since February, BofA survey shows

Image for Firefighters battle Fontainebleau forest fire near Paris as two arrested

Firefighters battle Fontainebleau forest fire near Paris as two arrested

Image for Google probed by Swiss regulator over Android default search feature

Google probed by Swiss regulator over Android default search feature

Image for UK's Spire Healthcare names insider White as chair amid buyout talks

UK's Spire Healthcare names insider White as chair amid buyout talks

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Iran says it struck US air base in Jordan, US military ends five hours of attacks
Iran says it struck US air base in Jordan, US military ends five hours of attacks
Image for Cricket-Sacked McCullum apologises for England's test results
Cricket-Sacked McCullum apologises for England's test results
Image for Eight years on, Italy's Genoa bridge collapse trial nears first verdict
Eight years on, Italy's Genoa bridge collapse trial nears first verdict
Image for Britain to close loophole blocking deportation of grooming gang ringleader
Britain to close loophole blocking deportation of grooming gang ringleader
Image for UN official says Hamas obstructing aid in Gaza
UN official says Hamas obstructing aid in Gaza
Image for Ukrainian PM Svyrydenko has submitted resignation, parliament speaker says
Ukrainian PM Svyrydenko has submitted resignation, parliament speaker says
Image for Ukraine awaits new government after prime minister's shock dismissal
Ukraine awaits new government after prime minister's shock dismissal
Image for Spain identifies six victims of deadly wildfire
Spain identifies six victims of deadly wildfire
Image for Explainer-Why has the Iran-US ceasefire memorandum frayed?
Explainer-Why has the Iran-US ceasefire memorandum frayed?
Image for Trump administration launches effort to isolate International Criminal Court
Trump administration launches effort to isolate International Criminal Court
Image for Russian anti-war politician Nadezhdin says he has been detained
Russian anti-war politician Nadezhdin says he has been detained
Image for UK police arrest 12 after "extreme right-wing" investigation
UK police arrest 12 after "extreme right-wing" investigation
View All Headlines Posts