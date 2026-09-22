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Germany's defence spending boom opens opportunity for Mittelstand, HCOB says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany's defence spending boom opens opportunity for Mittelstand, HCOB says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Germany’s Defence Boom Offers Mittelstand Growth, Says HCOB Study

By Maria Martinez

HCOB Study Highlights Defence Spending Opportunities for German SMEs

BERLIN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Germany's rising defence spending could create a long-term growth market for small and medium-sized companies, with about €73 billion ($83.72 billion) of the €108 billion outlays planned for 2026 expected to flow directly to businesses, a study from Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB) showed on Tuesday.

Key Findings from the HCOB Study

Here are other key points from the study:

Projected Spending and Business Impact

• The volume of spending directly benefiting companies would increase 36% to €72.6 billion in 2026, outpacing a 25% rise in the overall defence budget.

• Total defence spending will reach €183.7 billion by 2030, with around €140 billion, or 77% of the budget, benefiting companies.

Opportunities for Mittelstand and Suppliers

• "For mid-sized companies with specialised expertise or dual-use technologies, the defence sector may open up new business opportunities," said Cyrus de la Rubia, author of the study.

• Large defence contractors pass on as much as 80% of their order volumes to suppliers, creating opportunities for smaller firms.

Challenges and Limitations

Capacity Constraints

• However, capacity constraints could limit expansion. Shortages of skilled workers, specialised steel and semiconductors, as well as lengthy qualification and certification procedures, are among the hurdles.

Broader Economic Impact

• The defence industry can preserve industrial expertise, jobs and technological capabilities, but will not on its own resolve Germany's broader economic weakness, the study concluded.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8720 euros)

(Reporting by Maria MartinezEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Of the €108 billion defence outlay in 2026, approximately €72.6–73 billion is expected to benefit small and medium‑sized firms directly, per Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB). (bundestag.de)
  • Defence budget is set to rise to €183.7 billion by 2030, with around €140 billion—or 77%—going to private-sector suppliers, opening up sustained opportunities for Mittelstand companies. (iwkoeln.de)
  • Challenges include shortages of skilled labor, materials like specialized steel and semiconductors, and long certification procedures, which may limit supplier capacity expansion despite strong demand. (ihk.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much of Germany's defence spending is expected to benefit companies by 2026?
About €73 billion of the €108 billion planned by 2026 is expected to directly benefit businesses.
What opportunities does increased defence spending present for small and medium-sized companies?
The rising defence budget creates new business growth prospects for SMEs, especially those with specialised expertise or dual-use technologies.
What are the main obstacles to expanding Germany’s defence industry?
Key obstacles include shortages of skilled workers, specialised steel, semiconductors, and lengthy qualification procedures.
Will increased defence spending resolve Germany's broader economic weakness?
The study concludes that while the defence industry preserves expertise and jobs, it will not alone resolve the country's economic challenges.
To what extent do large defence contractors involve smaller suppliers?
Large defence contractors tend to pass on as much as 80% of their order volumes to suppliers, benefiting SMEs.

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