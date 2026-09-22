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Latvian PM opposes deal to lift sanctions on Russia-linked billionaires Usmanov and Fridman - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Latvian PM opposes deal to lift sanctions on Russia-linked billionaires Usmanov and Fridman

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Finance Sanctions European Union Russia Banking

Latvia Rejects EU Proposal to Lift Sanctions on Russian Billionaires Usmanov, Fridman

Latvia Opposes EU Sanctions Deal Involving Russian Billionaires

Background of the EU Sanctions Proposal

BRUSSELS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Latvia said it could not accept a proposed deal that would lift EU sanctions on Russia-linked billionaires Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman in return for keeping thousands of other individuals and businesses under sanctions.

Under the proposal, sanctions on Usmanov and Fridman would be lifted but those on some 3,000 other Russia-linked individuals and entities would be renewed for three years.

All the sanctions - composed of asset freezes and travel bans, imposed due to Russia's war in Ukraine - are due to expire at midnight on Tuesday, unless the European Union's 27 member countries take a unanimous decision to renew them.

Latvia’s Response and Political Reactions

Latvian Prime Minister’s Statement

"Extending sanctions for 36 months would be the right step. However, the price for it must not be simply striking both individuals from the sanctions list. Latvia cannot accept such an offer," Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs posted on X late on Monday night.

Controversy Over France's Position

France’s Push to Lift Sanctions

FRANCE SPARKED ANGER WITH MOVE TO LIFT USMANOV SANCTIONS

To the surprise and anger of many of its EU partners and Ukraine, France this month joined Slovakia in pushing for sanctions to be lifted on Russian-Uzbek businessman Usmanov. Luxembourg then demanded the same treatment for Fridman, a Russian, according to diplomats.

International Pressure and Diplomatic Tensions

France made its move after coming under what it said was pressure from Azerbaijan, as the country has detained at least two French nationals, three European diplomats told Reuters last week. A senior Azerbaijani diplomat on Friday rejected those assertions.

Legal Actions and Ongoing Disputes

Usmanov and Fridman’s Legal Challenges

Both men have disputed the cases against them and taken legal action to try to have the sanctions removed.

Fridman’s Arbitration Case

Fridman is claiming $16 billion from Luxembourg in a case that has gone to arbitration. EU diplomats said Luxembourg argued that its case to maintain EU sanctions on Fridman could be weakened if sanctions were lifted on Usmanov.

Next Steps and EU Negotiations

Latvia’s Emergency Cabinet Meeting

Kulbergs said he would convene an emergency cabinet meeting on Tuesday to discuss the issue. He said Latvia would work with Brussels and Paris "to find a solution suitable for Latvia's interests".

Ongoing EU Talks

Ambassadors from the EU's member countries were due to restart talks to try to resolve the impasse on Tuesday morning, diplomats said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Andrew Gray and Lili Bayer; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Latvia’s PM opposed lifting sanctions on Usmanov and Fridman, despite a wider proposal to extend sanctions on some 2,600 Russia-linked individuals and entities for three years (eurointegration.com.ua).
  • The proposed deal was a compromise: remove Usmanov and Fridman from sanctions in exchange for a long-term (three‑year) renewal of remaining sanctions – a notable shift from the usual six-month extensions (euperspectives.eu).
  • France pushed to delist Usmanov—reportedly linked to detained French nationals in Azerbaijan—while Luxembourg pressed for Fridman’s delisting due to legal concerns; Latvia sees this as undermining EU unity and a dangerous precedent (euronews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Latvia oppose the EU proposal to lift sanctions on Usmanov and Fridman?
Latvia opposes the proposal because it does not want to remove sanctions on Usmanov and Fridman in exchange for extending sanctions on others, prioritizing a firm stance against Russia-linked individuals.
What is the EU's current sanctions arrangement concerning Russia?
The EU has imposed asset freezes and travel bans on around 3,000 Russia-linked individuals and entities due to Russia's war in Ukraine.
What role did France and Luxembourg play in the sanctions negotiations?
France and Slovakia pushed for lifting sanctions on Usmanov, while Luxembourg sought the same for Fridman, complicating EU negotiations.
When do the existing EU sanctions expire?
The current EU sanctions on Russia-linked individuals and businesses are set to expire at midnight on Tuesday unless unanimously renewed by all EU members.
What actions is the Latvian Prime Minister taking regarding the sanctions issue?
Latvian PM Andris Kulbergs convened an emergency cabinet meeting and is working with Brussels and Paris to find a suitable solution for Latvia.

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