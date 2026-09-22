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UBS CEO Ermotti says 90% CET1 capital proposal is no real compromise - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UBS CEO Ermotti says 90% CET1 capital proposal is no real compromise

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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UBS CEO: 90% CET1 Capital Proposal for Foreign Units Not a Real Compromise

UBS CEO Criticizes Proposed Capital Requirements

ZURICH, Sept 22 (Reuters) - UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti said on Tuesday a proposal to make the bank back its foreign units with 90% Common Equity Tier 1 capital instead of 100% CET1 is not really a compromise, urging the country to pursue a more moderate course.

Background on Capital Rules Vote

The upper house of parliament is on Wednesday due to vote on new capital rules drawn up for UBS following the 2023 collapse of Credit Suisse. The government wants UBS to back its foreign units with 100% CET1 capital. UBS says this is excessive.

Ermotti's Remarks at Industry Event

Ermotti was speaking at a Bank of America event.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Ariane LuthiEditing by Dave Graham)

Key Takeaways

  • Ermotti criticized the 90% CET1 proposal as insufficient and still punitive.
  • Swiss government insists on 100% CET1 backing for UBS’s foreign units following Credit Suisse’s collapse.
  • UBS argues these demands, potentially requiring tens of billions in extra capital, could undermine competitiveness.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current CET1 capital proposal for UBS's foreign units?
The proposal requires UBS to back its foreign units with 100% CET1 capital, though a 90% compromise has been suggested.
Why does UBS CEO Ermotti oppose the 90% CET1 capital proposal?
Ermotti argues that the 90% CET1 capital proposal is not a real compromise and calls for a more moderate regulatory approach.
Who will vote on the new UBS capital rules and when?
The upper house of the Swiss parliament is scheduled to vote on the new capital rules on Wednesday.
What triggered the new capital rules for UBS?
The new rules were prompted by the collapse of Credit Suisse in 2023.
What is UBS's stance on backing foreign units with 100% CET1 capital?
UBS considers the requirement to back foreign units with 100% CET1 capital excessive.

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