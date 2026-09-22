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UK's SThree raises annual profit forecast after cost-cutting measures - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's SThree raises annual profit forecast after cost-cutting measures

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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SThree Raises Annual Profit Forecast Citing Successful Cost Cuts

SThree’s Upgraded Profit Outlook and Cost Management

Profit Forecast Revision

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Recruiting firm SThree raised its full-year pretax profit forecast on Tuesday, citing cost cuts undertaken by the company.

New Profit Expectations

SThree now expects pretax profit of around £12 million ($16.05 million), up from an earlier forecast of around £10 million.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = £0.7474)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Neeshita Beura in Bengaluru; Editing by Ronojoy Mazumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • SThree increased its FY26 pretax profit guidance by around 20%, from £10 million to ~£12 million, reflecting effective cost-management measures.
  • In its half-year results for the six months ended May 31, 2026, SThree reported a steep drop in like‑for‑like pretax profit (to £2.7 million), largely due to AI‑related hiring slowdown and geopolitical factors, but remains confident in FY26 outlook. (live.euronext.com)
  • SThree’s improved guidance exceeds analyst consensus for the year (circa £10.1 million), underscoring the impact of disciplined operational cuts and TIP‑driven efficiencies. (sthree.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which currency exchange rate is referenced in the article?
The article references the exchange rate of $1 = £0.7474.

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