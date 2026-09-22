SThree Raises Annual Profit Forecast Citing Successful Cost Cuts
SThree’s Upgraded Profit Outlook and Cost Management
Profit Forecast Revision
Sept 22 (Reuters) - Recruiting firm SThree raised its full-year pretax profit forecast on Tuesday, citing cost cuts undertaken by the company.
New Profit Expectations
SThree now expects pretax profit of around £12 million ($16.05 million), up from an earlier forecast of around £10 million.
Currency Exchange Rate
($1 = £0.7474)
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Neeshita Beura in Bengaluru; Editing by Ronojoy Mazumdar)