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EU rail suppliers miss out on €97 billion a year due to closed markets, study says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU rail suppliers miss out on €97 billion a year due to closed markets, study says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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EU Rail Suppliers Miss Out on €97 Billion Annually Due to Closed Markets

European Rail Suppliers Face Barriers in Global Markets

By Gianluca Lo Nostro

Trade Barriers Limit Access to Lucrative Rail Contracts

Sept 22 (Reuters) - European rail suppliers are shut out of about €97 billion ($111 billion) worth of annual business as trade barriers restrict their access to foreign markets, data from the 2026 World Rail Market Study showed on Tuesday.

Global Push for Rail Investment

Governments worldwide have been boosting investment in rail infrastructure as part of a wider push to cut emissions and shift passengers and freight away from more carbon-intensive road and air transport. But even as the industry grows, European companies are missing out as the fastest-growing markets become harder to enter.

Study Highlights Declining Market Access

Scope and Methodology of the Study

The study, conducted by Bain & Company for the European Rail Supply Industry Association, or UNIFE, covers 66 countries accounting for 99% of global rail traffic and is published every two years.

Decreasing Access for EU Suppliers

EU rail suppliers have access to just 56% of the world's rail markets, down from 59% in the 2024 study, extending a decline that has lasted nearly two decades.

Protectionist Policies in Key Markets

Countries such as China, India and the US have stepped up efforts to boost domestic manufacturing, making it harder for foreign suppliers to compete for contracts.

Definition of Market Inaccessibility

The study considers a market inaccessible when foreign suppliers cannot bid directly for contracts or face requirements to build products locally, operate through joint ventures or perform services such as maintenance in-house rather than outsourcing them.

Growth Prospects and Industry Concerns

Global Rail Market Outlook

Despite the growing challenges, the global rail market is expected to grow to €266.8 billion in 2029-2031 from €221 billion in 2023-2025, an average annual growth rate of 3.2%. Rail has largely recovered from the supply-chain disruptions and demand slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Industry Response

"Strong global growth and full order books for the industry are very positive, however seeing global access for the European Rail Supply Industry decline for the third study in a row is concerning," UNIFE Director General Enno Wiebe said in a statement.

Additional Information

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8716 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • EU rail suppliers’ market access has declined to just 56 %, down from 59 % in 2024, excluding them from roughly €97 billion in annual business opportunities (unife.org).
  • Despite restricted access, the global rail market is projected to grow from €221 billion in 2023–25 to €266.8 billion in 2029–31, implying a 3.2 % average annual growth rate (unife.org).
  • UNIFE continues advocating reforms—including public procurement revision and trade tools like the Foreign Subsidies Regulation and International Procurement Instrument—to improve fair access for EU firms (unife.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are EU rail suppliers losing out on €97 billion every year?
Trade barriers and restricted access to foreign rail markets prevent EU suppliers from competing for contracts worth €97 billion annually.
What percentage of the global rail market is accessible to EU suppliers?
EU rail suppliers have access to just 56% of the global rail market, down from 59% in the previous study.
Which countries are most responsible for closing their rail markets to EU suppliers?
Countries such as China, India, and the United States have increased efforts to support domestic manufacturers, making market entry harder for foreign firms.
How is the global rail market expected to grow in the coming years?
The global rail market is forecast to increase from €221 billion in 2023-2025 to €266.8 billion in 2029-2031, with an average annual growth rate of 3.2%.
What factors make a rail market inaccessible according to the study?
Markets are considered inaccessible when foreign suppliers cannot bid directly, must produce locally, or are required to enter joint ventures or handle maintenance in-house.

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