Smiths Group Exceeds Annual Profit Estimates, Begins Asbestos Liability Sale
Smiths Group Reports Strong Financial Results and Strategic Moves
Full-Year Operating Profit Surpasses Expectations
Sept 22 (Reuters) - British engineering firm Smiths Group posted a better-than-expected full-year operating profit on Tuesday and launched a process to sell its US asbestos liability, as the 175-year-old company completed a sweeping portfolio overhaul that netted more than £3 billion ($4.01 billion).
Currency Exchange Rate Information
($1 = 0.7478 pounds)
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)