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Kingfisher raises annual profit outlook after strong first half - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kingfisher raises annual profit outlook after strong first half

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Kingfisher Lifts Annual Profit Outlook Following Strong First Half Results

Kingfisher Reports Strong Financial Performance and Upgrades Guidance

First Half Results and Market Share Gains

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - European home improvement retailer Kingfisher raised its full-year profit guidance on Tuesday after it reported a 9.9% increase for the first half, winning market share in the UK, Poland and Spain.

The FTSE-100 listed group, which owns B&Q and Screwfix in the UK and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, made adjusted profit before tax of £404 million ($540.3 million) in the six months to July 31, driven by gross margin expansion of 70 basis points, cost control and a £14 million business rates refund.

Total sales rose 0.8% to £6.86 billion, while underlying like-for-like sales rose 0.3%.

Regional Performance Overview

Kingfisher said it gained market share at Screwfix, in Poland and in Spain. While B&Q and Castorama France held share, Brico Dépôt France's performance was dented by heatwaves.

Profit Guidance Upgrade and CEO Transition

The group, whose shares have increased 22% over the last year, is now forecasting a full-year 2026/27 adjusted profit before tax of £595 million to £625 million, versus previous guidance of £565 to £625 million, and compared to the £560 million it made in 2025/26.

Executive Commentary

"While the consumer environment remains mixed, our consistent delivery, strategic progress and opportunities ahead give us the confidence to upgrade our guidance," CEO Thierry Garnier said.

Leadership Changes

In May, Garnier resigned after nearly seven years as CEO to become the boss of Netherlands-headquartered supermarket group Ahold Delhaize. He does, however, have a 12-month notice period.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7478 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • First‑half adjusted profit before tax rose 9.9% to £404 million, buoyed by gross margin improvement of 70 basis points, disciplined cost control and a £14 million business‑rates refund (kingfisher.com).
  • Kingfisher gained market share at Screwfix and in Poland and Spain; B&Q and Castorama France held steady, although Brico Dépôt France was impacted by heatwaves (kingfisher.com).
  • The full‑year 2026/27 adjusted PBT forecast has been raised to £595–625 million (from £565–625 million), up from £560 million in 2025/26 (kingfisher.com).
  • Shares have rallied 22% over the past year. CEO Thierry Garnier, who confirmed the upgrade, is set to leave for Ahold Delhaize with a 12‑month notice period (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Kingfisher's new profit outlook for 2026/27?
Kingfisher now expects a full-year 2026/27 adjusted profit before tax of £595 million to £625 million.
How much did Kingfisher's first-half profit increase?
Kingfisher reported a 9.9% increase in adjusted profit before tax for the first half.
In which markets did Kingfisher gain market share?
Kingfisher gained market share in the UK, Poland, and Spain.
What key factors drove Kingfisher's profit growth?
Profit growth was driven by gross margin expansion, cost control, and a business rates refund.
Who is the outgoing CEO of Kingfisher?
Thierry Garnier, who resigned to lead Ahold Delhaize, is the outgoing CEO of Kingfisher.

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