Schroders Appoints Matthew Westerman Chair Before Nuveen £9.9B Acquisition
Leadership Transition and Acquisition Details
Appointment of Matthew Westerman as Chairman
LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - British money manager Schroders has named veteran former banker Matthew Westerman as its new chairman ahead of the close of its £9.9 billion ($13.3 billion) sale to US rival Nuveen, the company said on Tuesday.
Regulatory Approvals and Deal Completion
Schroders said the deal had cleared regulatory approvals and was set to complete on October 1, subject to a court sanction hearing. The company will delist from the London Stock Exchange by October 2.
Board Restructuring and Integration
Current board member Westerman will take over from chair Elizabeth Corley at the head of a slimmed down board, which will be tasked with helping integrate the two firms. Nuveen CEO William Huffman is one of three senior executives from the acquiring US firm to join the board.
Financial Details
($1 = 0.7474 pounds)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Iain Withers, Editing by Louise Heavens)