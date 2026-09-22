GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Fourth sanctioned LNG tanker, Christophe De Margerie, at Russia's Arctic LNG 2 plant - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image showcases the Christophe De Margerie tanker docking at Russia's Arctic LNG 2, highlighting ongoing LNG export challenges amidst U.S. sanctions.
Finance

Schroders names Westerman chair ahead of Nuveen deal close

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Schroders Appoints Matthew Westerman Chair Before Nuveen £9.9B Acquisition

Leadership Transition and Acquisition Details

Appointment of Matthew Westerman as Chairman

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - British money manager Schroders has named veteran former banker Matthew Westerman as its new chairman ahead of the close of its £9.9 billion ($13.3 billion) sale to US rival Nuveen, the company said on Tuesday.

Regulatory Approvals and Deal Completion

Schroders said the deal had cleared regulatory approvals and was set to complete on October 1, subject to a court sanction hearing. The company will delist from the London Stock Exchange by October 2.

Board Restructuring and Integration

Current board member Westerman will take over from chair Elizabeth Corley at the head of a slimmed down board, which will be tasked with helping integrate the two firms. Nuveen CEO William Huffman is one of three senior executives from the acquiring US firm to join the board.

Financial Details

($1 = 0.7474 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Iain Withers, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Matthew Westerman, an experienced investment banker and independent non‑executive director since 2020, will succeed Elizabeth Corley as chair of a streamlined Schroders board tasked with integration following the Nuveen takeover. (Sources: Reuters-style article & Schroders website) (schroders.com)
  • Nuveen’s cash acquisition of Schroders—valued at approximately £9.9 billion, including permitted dividends—has passed regulatory approvals and is slated to complete on October 1, subject to court sanction, with LSE delisting planned for October 2. (Sources: Reuters-style article & Nuveen announcement) (nuveen.com)
  • The combined entity will manage nearly $2.5 trillion in assets, with London remaining as a key hub and Schroders operating as a standalone business for at least 12 months post‑completion to ensure stability during integration. (Sources: Nuveen press release & LSEG report) (nuveen.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new chairman of Schroders?
Matthew Westerman has been named as the new chairman of Schroders.
When is the Schroders and Nuveen deal expected to close?
The deal is set to complete on October 1, subject to a court sanction hearing.
What will happen to Schroders' listing on the London Stock Exchange?
Schroders will delist from the London Stock Exchange by October 2.
Who will join the board after the Nuveen acquisition?
Nuveen CEO William Huffman and two other senior executives from Nuveen will join the board.
What is the value of the Schroders sale to Nuveen?
The sale is valued at £9.9 billion ($13.3 billion).

Tags

Related Articles

Image for TUI narrows 2026 operating profit outlook

TUI narrows 2026 operating profit outlook

Image for Oil prices climb ahead of potential US-Iran talks

Oil prices climb ahead of potential US-Iran talks

Image for UK's SThree raises annual pretax profit forecast after cost cuts, strength in U.S. market

UK's SThree raises annual pretax profit forecast after cost cuts, strength in U.S. market

Image for UK's Smiths Group beats annual profit estimates, starts process to offload asbestos liability

UK's Smiths Group beats annual profit estimates, starts process to offload asbestos liability

Image for Exclusive-China's Xi expected to press Trump to halt Taiwan arms sales under 1982 agreement, sources say

Exclusive-China's Xi expected to press Trump to halt Taiwan arms sales under 1982 agreement, sources say

Image for Tech rally boosts Asian stocks, dollar firms on rate-hike wagers

Tech rally boosts Asian stocks, dollar firms on rate-hike wagers

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Yen squeezed as hawkish turn grips central banks
Yen squeezed as hawkish turn grips central banks
Image for The show must go on: struggling luxury brands seek catwalk boost in Milan and Paris
The show must go on: struggling luxury brands seek catwalk boost in Milan and Paris
Image for Exclusive-Lithuania plans key substation near Russia, fortified against explosive drones
Exclusive-Lithuania plans key substation near Russia, fortified against explosive drones
Image for Zelenskiy to meet Trump at UN in push for energy truce with Russia
Zelenskiy to meet Trump at UN in push for energy truce with Russia
Image for Porsche's decline from crown jewel to millstone for parent Volkswagen
Porsche's decline from crown jewel to millstone for parent Volkswagen
Image for Switzerland's On Holding plans $1 billion buyback through 2029, sets long-term targets 
Switzerland's On Holding plans $1 billion buyback through 2029, sets long-term targets 
Image for Morning Bid: AI trade gets its Muse
Morning Bid: AI trade gets its Muse
Image for EU and Philippines reach 'substantial agreement' on free-trade deal
EU and Philippines reach 'substantial agreement' on free-trade deal
Image for Houthis push for control of Yemen highlands as Trump is said to have called off strikes
Houthis push for control of Yemen highlands as Trump is said to have called off strikes
Image for China and Europe should not fight trade wars, Chinese foreign minister says
China and Europe should not fight trade wars, Chinese foreign minister says
Image for UK exclusion from EU 'Made in Europe' plan risks British auto trade, lobby says
UK exclusion from EU 'Made in Europe' plan risks British auto trade, lobby says
Image for UK's Burnham to announce new AI defence partnership with US
UK's Burnham to announce new AI defence partnership with US
View All Finance Posts