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Evonik to launch second phase of restructuring in 2027, pursues unit sales - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Evonik to launch second phase of restructuring in 2027, pursues unit sales

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Evonik to Start Next Phase of Corporate Restructuring and Unit Sales by 2027

Evonik’s Restructuring Plans and Business Divestments

By Matthias Inverardi

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Evonik Industries plans to launch the second phase of its landmark restructuring programme in 2027, including sales of two businesses, the German chemicals group said on Tuesday.

Overview of the Corporate Overhaul

The next phase of Evonik's biggest ever corporate overhaul will run through 2029. It was initially launched in 2024 with an aim to reduce the workforce by more than a fifth and sharpen the group's focus on its core businesses.

Strategic Objectives Amid Global Challenges

"We will use this polycrisis to change old structures and position ourselves better," interim CEO Claus Rettig said following a strategy meeting between the executive and supervisory boards.

Planned Divestments: Oxeno and Syneqt

As part of the restructuring, Evonik plans to divest subsidiaries Oxeno and Syneqt, which together employ about 4,300 people.

Status of Sale Discussions

"We are in talks with investors regarding Oxeno; that is not yet the case for Syneqt," Rettig said. "But it is clear that a sale will take place in both instances."

Timeline for Divestments

He expects progress on a potential Oxeno deal this year, while the sale process for Syneqt, which employs around 3,500 people at sites in Marl and Wesseling, Germany, is set to begin in 2027.

Restructuring Measures and Outlook

Detailed restructuring measures, due to be finalised by the end of 2026, include a hiring freeze for vacated positions, early retirement schemes and voluntary departures supported by severance packages.

Financial and Leadership Updates

The group did not mention any changes to the 2026 outlook. "We will have a good year," Rettig told reporters.

Rettig, who is leading Evonik on a temporary basis after CEO Christian Kullmann stepped down in August due to illness, said he expected Kullmann to return next year and that the restructuring programme would continue as planned.

(Writing by Anastasiia Kozlova in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Second phase of restructuring running 2027–2029, focused on divestments of Oxeno and Syneqt and further cost efficiencies, following the original plan launched in 2024.
  • The first phase, “Evonik Tailor Made”, targets up to €400 million in annual savings and up to 2,000 global job cuts by end‑2026, mostly in Germany.
  • Financial performance: Q2 2026 EBITDA rose strongly; company confirms Oxeno and Syneqt divestitures remain on schedule, restructuring extended with ~3,200 more job cuts planned through 2029.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Evonik start the second phase of its restructuring?
The second phase of Evonik's restructuring will begin in 2027 and continue through 2029.
Which subsidiaries is Evonik planning to sell?
Evonik plans to divest its subsidiaries Oxeno and Syneqt as part of its restructuring.
What workforce measures are included in Evonik’s restructuring plan?
The restructuring includes a hiring freeze, early retirement schemes, and voluntary departures with severance.
Is Evonik’s 2026 business outlook affected by the restructuring?
No, Evonik has not announced any changes to its 2026 outlook despite the restructuring.
Who is leading Evonik during the restructuring?
Interim CEO Claus Rettig is leading the group after CEO Christian Kullmann stepped down due to illness.

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