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Finance

TUI narrows 2026 operating profit outlook

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Finance Travel Earnings Markets

TUI Updates 2026 Operating Earnings Outlook on Robust Holiday Demand

Strong Demand Drives Revised Earnings Forecast

Q4 Holiday Experiences Portfolio Performance

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Germany's TUI narrowed its outlook for 2026 underlying operating earnings on Tuesday, saying demand was strong for its holiday experiences portfolio in the fourth quarter.

Updated Earnings Guidance

New Earnings Range

The travel group now expects annual underlying earnings before interest and taxes to reach between €1.2 billion and €1.3 billion ($1.4 billion and $1.5 billion), instead of the previously forecast €1.1 billion to €1.4 billion.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8722 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • TUI narrowed its full‑year 2026 underlying EBIT guidance to €1.2 billion–€1.3 billion from a previous range of €1.1 billion–€1.4 billion, underpinned by strong Q4 demand in its Holiday Experiences segment (tuigroup.com).
  • The adjustment reflects continued booking strength in Q4 for differentiated holiday packages—hotels, cruises, and experiences—highlighting the resilience of TUI’s integrated model even amid geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties (live.deutsche-boerse.com).
  • This comes after earlier 2026 guidance upgrades from April and August, with TUI maintaining a steady strategic focus on growth across Holiday Experiences and Markets + Airline segments, backed by a robust financial position and improvements recognized by rating agencies (tuigroup.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is TUI's new 2026 operating profit outlook?
TUI now expects annual underlying operating earnings for 2026 of between €1.2 billion and €1.3 billion.
Why did TUI revise its profit outlook for 2026?
TUI revised its outlook due to strong demand for its holiday experiences portfolio in the fourth quarter.
Which currency conversion rate was mentioned in the article?
The article mentioned that $1 equals 0.8722 euros.

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