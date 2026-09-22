TUI Updates 2026 Operating Earnings Outlook on Robust Holiday Demand
Strong Demand Drives Revised Earnings Forecast
Q4 Holiday Experiences Portfolio Performance
Sept 22 (Reuters) - Germany's TUI narrowed its outlook for 2026 underlying operating earnings on Tuesday, saying demand was strong for its holiday experiences portfolio in the fourth quarter.
Updated Earnings Guidance
New Earnings Range
The travel group now expects annual underlying earnings before interest and taxes to reach between €1.2 billion and €1.3 billion ($1.4 billion and $1.5 billion), instead of the previously forecast €1.1 billion to €1.4 billion.
Exchange Rate Information
($1 = 0.8722 euros)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)