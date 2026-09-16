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Georgia sentences ex-security chief to 13 years in bribery case

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Finance Banking Politics Corruption Legal

Georgia Sentences Former Security Service Chief Grigol Liluashvili to 13 Years for Bribery

Corruption Crackdown on Former Georgian Officials

By Lucy Papachristou

Sentencing of Grigol Liluashvili

TBILISI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - A court in Georgia sentenced its former security service chief to 13 years in prison on Wednesday on corruption charges, part of a broader crackdown on one-time senior officials in the ruling Georgian Dream party, the Interpress news agency reported.

Background and Arrests

Grigol Liluashvili, a former member of parliament who went on to lead the powerful State Security Service from 2019 until 2025, was arrested last December following raids on his home and those of a two-time former prime minister and an ex-prosecutor general.

Connections to Georgian Dream Leadership

All three men had been close allies of Bidzina Ivanishvili, a billionaire former prime minister and founder of Georgian Dream, widely seen as the de facto leader of the South Caucasus country.

Political Context and Broader Implications

Georgia’s Shifting Relationship with the West

Home to 3.7 million people, Georgia was once the former Soviet Union's most democratic and pro-Western successor state, but its ties with the West have soured since the start of the war in Ukraine over what the European Union casts as the country's authoritarian turn.

Other High-Profile Convictions

The former prime minister targeted in last year's raids, Irakli Garibashvili, pleaded guilty to charges of large-scale money laundering and received five years in prison in January.

Details of Liluashvili’s Conviction

A court in Tbilisi found Liluashvili guilty of multiple cases of taking bribes, as well as benefiting from scam call centres run from inside Georgia, receiving $1.3 million in total, according to the prosecutor general's office.

He denied guilt, Interpress reported.

Ongoing Political Tensions

Government Actions Against Opposition

Georgian authorities are pursuing prosecutions against members of the government elite at the same time as they are cracking down on opposition figures and political parties. The government is seeking to ban the three main opposition parties outright.

Public Response

Georgians have staged regular street demonstrations since a parliamentary election in October 2024 resulted in Georgian Dream clinching another term in office.

(Reporting by Lucy PapachristouEditing by Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • Grigol Liluashvili, head of Georgia’s State Security Service from 2019–2025, was sentenced to 13 years for taking bribes and shielding scam call centres, receiving around $1.3 million (occrp.org).
  • The corruption probe included allegations of kickbacks via relatives (Sandro/Andria Liluashvili), with court reports indicating roughly $1.365 million paid to Grigol in return for protection (gbc.ge).
  • The sentencing forms part of a wider crackdown targeting former high-level Georgian Dream officials, including ex‑PM Irakli Garibashvili, who received a 5‑year sentence for money laundering, as the government also intensifies pressure on opposition parties (transparency.ge).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was sentenced in Georgia's latest bribery case?
Grigol Liluashvili, former security service chief, was sentenced to 13 years in prison for bribery.
What were the corruption charges against Grigol Liluashvili?
He was found guilty of multiple cases of taking bribes and benefiting from scam call centres.
Who else was implicated in the bribery investigation?
A two-time former prime minister and an ex-prosecutor general were also implicated.
How much did Grigol Liluashvili allegedly receive in bribes?
According to the prosecutor general's office, he received $1.3 million in total.

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