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Suspected London 'Putney Pusher' found dead, media reports say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Putney Pusher Suspect Nicholas Brandram Discovered Dead in London Home

Details Surrounding the Death of Nicholas Brandram

Background of the Putney Pusher Incident

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The man suspected of being the "Putney Pusher", who knocked a woman into the path of an oncoming bus in London nine years ago in a mystery incident which attracted huge publicity, has been found dead, British media reported on Wednesday.

Nicholas Brandram, 44, had been arrested in June on suspicion of grievous bodily harm over the event, which occurred on Putney Bridge in May 2017, the reports said.

Incident on Putney Bridge

Closed-circuit TV footage had captured the moment a man jogging along the bridge inexplicably pushed the 33-year-old victim to the ground. Her head and upper body fell into the path of an oncoming bus which managed to swerve out of her way.

Despite attracting huge media attention, a suspect was not traced at the time and no motive for what happened was found.

Discovery of Brandram's Death

Media reports said Brandram, a descendant of Queen Victoria who had also been arrested on suspicion of drug possession, had now been found dead at his home in west London.

Police Statement

London police confirmed in a statement that a man had been found unresponsive at an address in Chiswick on Tuesday.

Official Police Comment

"Sadly, a 44-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next-of-kin have been informed," the statement said. "At this time his death is being treated as unexpected, but is not believed to be suspicious."

Background of Nicholas Brandram

British media said Brandram was a grandson of Princess Katherine of Greece and Denmark, served in the British military and had also worked at HSBC’s private banking branch.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Brandram was arrested on June 15, 2026, nearly nine years after the May 5, 2017 incident on Putney Bridge involving a jogger pushing a woman into the path of a bus (news.sky.com).
  • He was a millionaire banker with royal lineage—descended from Queen Victoria via Princess Katherine of Greece and Denmark—who had previously served in the British Army and worked in private banking (standard.co.uk).
  • London police confirmed a 44‑year‑old man was found unresponsive at a Chiswick address on Tuesday; his death is being treated as unexpected and not suspicious, and next‑of‑kin have been informed (reddit.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the suspected 'Putney Pusher'?
Nicholas Brandram, 44, was suspected of being the 'Putney Pusher' involved in the 2017 Putney Bridge incident.
What happened during the Putney Bridge incident?
A woman was knocked into the path of a bus by a jogger, but survived as the bus managed to swerve.
When and where was Nicholas Brandram found dead?
He was found dead at his home in Chiswick, west London, on Tuesday as confirmed by London police.
Was Nicholas Brandram's death treated as suspicious?
No, police treated his death as unexpected but not suspicious.

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